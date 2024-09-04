These are the best-paid roles for developers in the UK

A new study backed by data from more than 3,200 UK developers (and 65,000 developers from 185 countries) carried out by Stack Overflow has revealed the potential earnings for developers across Britain.

In its roundup of the top 10 best-paid developer roles in the country, Stack Overflow highlighted developer experience roles as the most lucrative, with a median salary of nearly £147,000.

Even the tenth highest-paying job attracts a salary of more than £83,000, which is considerably more than the UK average of £35,880 (via Forbes).

Developers in the UK can earn a six-figure salary

Rounding up the top three are engineering managers and blockchain roles, with average earnings of over £109,000 and £105,000, respectively. Together with developer experience roles, these three titles are the only ones with a six-figure average salary.

That said, site reliability engineers, project managers, developer advocates, AI developers and senior executive roles (such as C-suite workers and VPs) all sit in the £94,000-£98,000 bracket.

Security professionals, designers and cloud infrastructure engineers earned an average of £83,000 to £86,000.

Regarding the best position at work, Stack Overflow confirmed that managerial roles are the best-paid, attracting an extra £31,000. Back-end developers came next, followed by mobile, data engineers and front-end workers.

Stack Overflow’s research also extends to the best programming languages to learn for developers wanting to be considered for higher salaries – those capable of handling OCaml earned an average of £10,000 more than Scala and Solidity workers. Cobol and Groovy rounded up the top five.

With the need for highly skilled developers showing no signs of slowing down, spending time on personal development and boosting skills could prove an incredibly rewarding process for Britain’s developers.