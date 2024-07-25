Developers aren't worried about AI taking their jobs — but excited about productivity gains

Workers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence tools, with three in four (76%) now using AI in their daily work, new research has claimed.

Stack Overflow has shared a detailed analysis of the current state of artificial intelligence use across the industry in its latest Develop Survey, which takes into account responses from more than 65,000 developers across 185 countries, making this one of the most detailed and extensive studies of its kind.

However, the study serves as a reminder that AI’s primary benefit is as a supportive tool to human workers, rather than a total replacement.

AI will help developers, and not replace them

The survey found only two in five (43%) trust the accuracy of AI – a minor increase of one percentage point compared with last year’s study. The report also touches on AI’s inability to handle more complex tasks.

Despite marked concern over the technology’s capabilities, developers remain optimistic about its positive effects on productivity. Four in five (81%) noted increased productivity as the primary benefit, with 71% of new coders stating the tech helps accelerate their learning.

“In the last year, it’s become clear that while GenAI is an incredibly powerful tool, it is not a catch all for the problem technologists and enterprises aim to solve," Stack Overflow Chief Product Officer Ryan Polk summarized.

On the flip side, may developers are still worried about AI’s potential to circulate misinformation (79%), missing or incorrect attribution for sources of data (65%) and bias (50%).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consequentially, the majority (70%) of professional developers do not perceive AI as a threat to their job.

Looking ahead, Polk says that companies should consider how developers perceive and incorporate generative AI in their workflows in order to better cater to their needs and push productivity upwards.