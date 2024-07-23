Generative AI is here, and rolling out to more workplaces than ever

Around one in three (31%) UK organizations have enabled some kind of generative AI technology in some way, showing a widespread appetite for the platform, new research has claimed.

A Capgemini study notes while it may not seem that GenAI is as widespread as headlines suggest, that figure is up considerably from just 3% one year ago.

Furthermore, an overwhelming majority (89%) have confirmed plans to implement AI tools or agents within the next one to three years, highlighting the growing trust and confidence.

More companies are using GenAI

The survey of 1,100 global executives found considerable benefits from using the technology. Organizations reported an average increase of 8.1% to productivity, 6.3% to operational efficiency, and 6.2% to customer engagement and satisfaction. Companies also noted a 4.2% rise in sales and a 3.1% decrease in costs.

Capgemini also highlighted greater optimism for generative AI among British businesses, with four in five (84%) anticipating transformation, greater revenue and innovation compared with the global average of three in five (60%).

Pascal Brier, Capgemini's Chief Innovation Officer, commented: “As investment increases, the rise of more complex, autonomous AI systems signals a new era of generative AI that could impact the way companies operate.”

Nearly all (98%) of the companies surveyed stated that they allow the use of generative AI in some capacity, though many may not be getting the full benefits due to the limitations of their infrastructure, data or budget.

Looking ahead, Brier said that trust, transparency and accountability will prove instrumental to the success of generative AI tools, with 35% considering the tech crucial to helping them remain competitive among peers (more than double the 15% in 2023).