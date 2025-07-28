Healthcare providers really want to try out AI - but don't really have the skills

Many organizations now have well-defined GenAI strategies, but are still worried about legacy infrastructure and security

But NTT Data study finds many workers aren't ready

Employees are worried that they don't have the right skills for AI

New research has highlighted the huge benefits AI tools could have on the healthcare sector, and while organizations appear to be vaguely ready for the tech, workers aren't.

Four in five healthcare leaders surveyed by NTT Data say they have a well-defined generative AI strategy, but only half of those say their strategy is strongly aligned with business goals.

Furthermore, only around half (54%) of all respondents rated their GenAI capabilities has high-performing, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Healthcare workers aren't ready to benefit from AI

The news comes as the UK Government seeks to make the NHS the most AI-enabled health system in the world, as part of a 10-year plan, by equipping workers with trusted AI assistants to bridge ongoing skills gaps.

The benefits are clear: 94% agree that GenAI accelerates R&D to improve diagnostics, predictive analytics and task automation.

Artificial intelligence is now being seen as a driver of better patient outcomes and process adherence, but some challenges remain.

For example, three in four workers report skills shortages in working with GenAI. Companies are also worried about legacy infrastructure (91%), data privacy and PHI misuse (91%) and cybersecurity (58%).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of their technical readiness, fewer than half have assessed their data or platform for GenAI readiness (48%) and invested sufficiently in data storage and processing (44%).

"To achieve GenAI’s full potential in healthcare, organisations must align the technology to their business strategies, develop comprehensive workforce training, and implement multi-layered governance strategies that prioritise people and keep humans in the loop," NTT Data North American SVP Sundar Srinivasan summarized.

Looking ahead, three in five (59%) are planning significant GenAI investments within the next two years, because most (87%) believe GanAI's benefits could outweigh legal and security risks.