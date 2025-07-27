A GoPro Max 2 prototype is up for sale

The early version is missing a screen

A full launch for the camera is expected soon

The wait for a successor to the GoPro Max has been a long one – the 360-degree camera launched all the way back in 2019 – but a new leak gives us more evidence that a successor is finally on the verge of being introduced.

As spotted by Notebookcheck and a thread on Reddit, a prototype for the GoPro Max 2 has now appeared on a Chinese marketplace. One of the main giveaways that it's a prototype is that it doesn't have a screen, which the actual model will do.

We do get a look at the Folding Fingers mounting system that's present on other recent GoPro cameras, and at some of the inside components: the size of the heatsinks suggests this is a camera that might run quite hot.

The leak also gives us a good look at the size and the position of one of the front cameras. We'll have to wait and see how the image and video quality holds up against the Insta360 X5 and the upcoming DJI Osmo 360.

A long time coming

The GoPro Max 2 will take on the Insta360 X5 (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

Considering this is clearly a prototype of the GoPro Max 2, we're somewhat limited in terms of what we can take away about the final version of the upcoming camera, but it's still an interesting leak that reveals some of what Google has been working on.

Our hopes were raised with an official GoPro Max 2 trailer at the start of the month, but we haven't heard anything from GoPro since about this camera. Presumably, a full unveiling can't be too far away now.

We did get some tweaks to the original GoPro Max back in February, but not the full refresh we've been waiting for. GoPro has gone on record as saying there have been production delays over the years, pushing back the GoPro Max 2 launch further and further.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully there's not too much longer to wait now –and we'd expect the 360-degree camera to go straight into our list of the best GoPros. As soon as GoPro says anything else officially, we will of course let you know.