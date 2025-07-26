The only official Google Pixel 10 Pro photo we have so far

Google's next Pixel products have leaked again

We have images of the devices in a Moonstone color

The grand unveiling has been set for August 20

Google has already given us a sneak peek at one of the Pixel 10 phones being revealed at the Made by Google launch event on Wednesday, August 20, but we now have leaked images of the whole range of devices that are expected to be unveiled.

Veteran tipster Evan Blass has posted not one but two threads of images on social media, showing off the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. It's quite the collection.

Most of these images show the devices in a new color that's apparently going to be called Moonstone. It's an attractive-looking bluey-silver type shade, and it's the same one we've previously seen in the official Google teaser for next month's event.

It's a color that Google clearly likes and will be going all-in with when it comes to the new range of Pixel products. However, we also get a couple of shots of some of the Pixel 10 phones in different shades, which have already been leaked.

A design for life

It's definitely interesting to see the upcoming Google devices in this new Moonstone color, but there's not actually that much that's new in this leak: all of these gadgets look very much like the models they're replacing as expected.

It seems likely that we're once again going to get four Pixel phones, to replace the Google Pixel 9 equivalents. Look out for a processor speed boost, some tweaks to the camera setup, and (we're hoping) no price hikes compared to last year.

When it comes to the Google Pixel Watch 4, previous leaks and rumors have pointed to a bigger battery capacity – which is always welcome of course – as well as improvements in how repairable the smartwatch is going to be.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the Pixel Buds 2a, we haven't heard very much about these wireless earbuds at all to date – though the original Google Pixel Buds A-Series might give us some idea of what to expect. In a few weeks, all of these gadgets will be made official.