The Samsung Galaxy S26 could come with multiple AI assistants – while the Ultra model is tipped for a major camera upgrade
Here's what's coming... maybe
- Samsung could add more AI bots to the Galaxy S26
- The Ultra model is rumored to be getting a camera boost
- We should see these handsets appearing in January
Now that we've seen the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, we can turn our attention to the next flagship phone series we're expecting to see from Samsung; namely the Galaxy S26 handsets.
There are a couple of bits of news to report: first up, Samsung mobile executive Choi Won-Joon has told Bloomberg (via SamMobile) that we could see more AI assistants on the Galaxy S26, in addition to Bixby and Google Gemini.
Apparently Samsung is interested in allowing chatbots such as Perplexity and ChatGPT to come preinstalled in the Galaxy S26 and future phones, though at this stage it seems no final decision has been taken about any integrations.
"We are talking to multiple vendors," says Choi. "As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there." Samsung might also be interested in investing in Perplexity, according to Bloomberg.
A major camera upgrade
BREAKING！Galaxy S26 Ultra :HP2+ large aperture ！will greatly increase the light input, improve the dim light quality, and improve all existing problems. The actual effect it brings will be the most obvious upgrade since Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.July 25, 2025
The second tidbit is less official and concerns the cameras on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. According to well-known tipster @UniverseIce, the most expensive of the 2026 models is going to come with a significant camera quality boost.
Apparently the phone will get an improved version of the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor fitted inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Crucially, the sensor will let more light in, which should mean better photos (especially in dark conditions).
The tipster goes on to say that this will be the most significant upgrade for the Ultra camera since the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra back in 2020, so we're looking forward to seeing how this camera actually performs in real world scenarios.
Leaks and rumors around the Galaxy S26 series are starting to mount up, and there has been talk that we could get a change in which models are offered. If Samsung sticks to its usual schedule, we'll see these handsets in January.
