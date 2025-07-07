The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be far slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max

However, not all sources agree on how thick Samsung's phone will be

Samsung's upcoming flagship might also have more RAM than its predecessor, among other spec changes

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are arguably two of the most highly anticipated upcoming phone releases, but while they’re both sure to excel in most areas, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have the edge in at least one way.

According to @UniverseIce – a leaker with a good track record – the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be under 8mm thick, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be 8.76mm thick.

We’ve heard roughly that thickness for the iPhone 17 Pro Max before, with another source saying it will be 8.75mm thick, but this is the first we’re hearing of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s thickness.

The designs of iPhone16 Pro max and Galaxy S25 Ultra are the closest at the moment, and their length, width and thickness are basically the same.However, iPhone17 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the beginning of two completely different designs. The thickness of iPhone 17…July 6, 2025

If this latest leak is correct then the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be significantly slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and – as the source points out – this could also be a sign of diverging design philosophies for these two brands, as while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max are almost identically thick, at 8.2mm and 8.3mm respectively. This change would see Samsung slimming down its flagship, while Apple goes in the opposite direction.

This source also claims that the weight difference between these phones will be even greater, though they don't specify how much each handset will weigh.

However, while the source of this leak has a good track record, we would take it with a pinch of salt, especially as another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leak suggests the phone will instead be 8.1mm thick.

This comes from leaker @PandaFlashPro (via NotebookCheck), and while they don’t have quite as much of a track record to go on as @UniverseIce, they have correctly leaked Samsung information in the past.

A new chipset and more RAM

This isn’t the only Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra detail @PandaFlashPro leaked, as they also claim it will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, and a similar 6.9-inch screen to the current model, just with different (presumably smaller) bezels.

Additionally, they state that the number and layout of camera lenses will remain the same, just without the large camera rings found on the S25 Ultra, and that there will once again be a 200MP main camera, but that this will be packing a new lens.

There will also apparently once again be a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 3x telephoto lens that may or may not have a new sensor.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the 3x telephoto has a 10MP sensor, but supposedly the company hasn’t decided whether to replace this or not. The front-facing camera though will apparently be improved, with new features like 4K 120fps slow-motion video recording.

@PandaFlashPro also claims that storage will remain unchanged, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations set to be offered, and all of these are said to come with 16GB of RAM, while in the case of the Galaxy S25 Ultra they come with 12GB.

Other listed specs include a 20% larger vapor chamber, and the return of a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. As with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra it’s also said to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging – but only with the addition of a magnetic case.

But with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra not likely to land until early next year, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, as it’s still very early for leaks and rumors. Before that though, we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which will probably land on July 9.