Samsung may have quietly handed the smackdown to Apple and whatever super-slim phone the Cupertino crew might be cooking up.

That's because in a recent video interview with our sibling publication Tom’s Guide, Blake Gaiser, director of smartphone product management at Samsung Electronics America, touted the efforts and innovations the South Korean company made to bring the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to fruition.

Describing it as a “Goldilocks” of smartphones to Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer, Gaiser championed how the Galaxy S25 Edge is a true high-end phone that could create a whole new category of smartphone.

“We do consider it to be a flagship. It is a new innovation piece that we're bringing forth where we're taking out so much weight, so much thickness of this device, while not compromising on the things that are really important to our customers, such as durability, the performance of the chipset, having that flagship 200MP camera,” explained Gaiser.

“And so we do believe that this is that kind of Goldilocks for so many of our customers that is going to give them everything they want and not give them the things that they're not looking for.”

Gaiser went on to discuss more aspects of the Galaxy S25 Edge, from its design to its cameras and AI.

But what resonated with me, as a tech journalist with copious amounts of experience writing about and handling some of the best phones, is that Samsung may have seriously thrown down the gauntlet at Apple and what it might do with the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

I feel Apple will need to bring something special to the table in order to somewhat clap back at Samsung, while also being seen as forging its own path.

As it stands, the iPhone 17 Air exists in the realms of rumor and speculation, but I’d place a favourable bet that Apple will look to slim down its next-generation iPhones; as much as I love the design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, I’m not against it getting a nip and a tuck.

Check out the full interview in the video above and then let me know in the comments whether you think Samsung has created something special here or if it's more of a gimmick.