Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – 5 things you need to know about the new slim flagship

At long last, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has arrived. The super-slim flagship was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked in January, but it’s now been officially revealed in a launch video posted to Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The Galaxy S25 Edge joins the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the wider S25 family, and it looks set to rank among the best Android phones for aesthetic value alone.

We’re reacting to the phone’s announcement in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge live blog, but below we’ve rounded up five things you need to know about the Galaxy S25 Edge, from its design specs to its durability credentials.

Surprise! It’s super slim

Image 1 of 3 The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm at its thinnest point (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) The Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right) (Image credit: Future)

Naturally, given both its name and the official dummy units Samsung teased at Unpacked and Mobile World Congress, we knew the Edge was going to be slim – and now we know just how thin and light the phone really is.

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm at its thinnest point, making it far and away the thinnest Galaxy S phone yet. The standard Galaxy S25 measures 7.2 mm, while the S25 Ultra is a comparatively chunky 8.2mm, so the Edge really does mark a step up in terms of design.

Even more impressive, though, is the phone’s weight. The S25 Edge weighs just 163g, which is almost identical to the standard Galaxy S25, but here you’re getting a much larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. That’s the same size screen as you’ll find on the Galaxy S25 Plus, but the Edge is 14% lighter and 21% thinner than that particular model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on: the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever - YouTube Watch On

It doesn’t skimp on durability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is made of titanium and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Image credit: Future)

The thinner you make a phone, the less durable it becomes, but Samsung has kitted out the S25 Edge with a slew of impressive durability specs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the S25 Ultra, the phone gets a titanium frame, but unlike the rest of the Galaxy S25 line, the Edge uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (rather than Victus 2) on its rear panel. This is essentially Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Ceramic Shield on the iPhone, with ceramic crystals embedded into the glass itself to improve resistance against cracks and scratches.

Given its size and weight, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Edge will be more durable than its siblings, but it’s safe to expect comparable drop resistance across the S25 line.

As for water resistance, the Edge gets an IP68 rating, and the phone is available in three titanium-themed colors: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

Camera compromises

The Galaxy S25 Edge gets a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide on the back (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to cameras, the Edge gets a 200MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP selfie camera.

The elephant in the room here is that there’s no telephoto camera to speak of, which is something you’ll find on every other S25 model. But by equipping the Edge with the same main camera as the S25 Ultra, Samsung has ensured that its latest flagship will still be a versatile shooter, offering a 2x optical-quality zoom (via sensor crop) and strong low-light performance.

The Edge also gets 8K video recording capabilities, and Samsung’s AI-powered ProVisual Engine is on hand to improve image quality, optimize the zoom, and provide various photo-editing features.

The same great power

The Galaxy S25 Edge (left) uses the same chipset as the Galaxy S25 Ultra (right) (Image credit: Future)

Onto performance, and the S25 Edge boasts the same chipset and RAM specs as the rest of the Galaxy S25 line. That means a For Galaxy version of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and the full suite of Galaxy AI tools.

You’ll get Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and Now Brief straight out of the box, and as we’ve come to expect, Samsung is committing to a market-leading seven years of OS and security updates for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

All-day battery life?

The USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future)

The big question around the Galaxy S25 Edge was whether a super-slim design would come at the expense of battery life, and it’s hard to say at this stage whether that’s the case.

The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 3,900mAh battery, which is pretty much identical to the battery in the standard S25. In testing, that phone lasted us well over a full day, but the battery in the Edge has to power a much larger 6.7-inch display.

Even so, Samsung is still promising all-day battery life from its new super-slim flagship, so we’ll need to put that claim to the test in our full review of the device.

As for charging, the Edge gets 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 7.5W reverse charging capabilities. Those are identical charging specs to the S25 and S25 Plus, so even if the phone’s battery is a touch smaller than we’d like, Samsung hasn’t compromised when it comes to charging speed.

With a starting price of $1,099.99 / £1,099 / AU$1,849, the Galaxy S25 Edge is far from a cheap phone, but it's certainly an attractive proposition for those who value style and portability above all else. Are you convinced by the Edge's unique mix of style and substance? Let us know in the comments.