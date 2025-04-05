I'm excited for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air, but I'm worried they'll make too many compromises

Features
By published

Smartphone thinness rarely comes without trade-offs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future)

Thin smartphones never really went away, but they have fallen a little out of fashion in recent years.

Pick up any of the top devices in our best phones list, and you’ll find a familiar theme: performance, battery life, and camera quality are the priority. Sleek design still matters, but not if it comes at the expense of usability.

And yet 2025 looks set to be the year that manufacturers like Apple and Samsung take another serious swing at the ultra-thin dream.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be a bold return to minimalism, with reports teasing a dramatically slim frame that sets it apart from the rest of the iPhone lineup, none of which are especially hefty devices already.

Samsung, too, is preparing to release the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which we know is similarly focused on cutting down bulk in favor of a sleeker silhouette (indeed, Samsung recently told TechRadar that the device will be "sexy").

The potential reinvigoration of overly thin smartphones is interesting because, if we’ve learned anything from past design trends, it’s that thinner doesn’t always mean better – and it rarely comes without trade-offs.

In this article, then, we'll be weighing up the potential compromises that both the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge could make in their pursuit of aesthetic perfection.

A familiar obsession – and why it faded

The iPhone 6

At 6.9mm thick, the iPhone 6 is the thinnest iPhone to date (Image credit: Future)

This isn’t the first time smartphone makers like Apple have chased thinness as the ultimate design goal.

Back in the early 2010s, there was a clear obsession with making devices slimmer with each release. Apple trimmed the iPhone 6 down to 6.9mm, Motorola launched the Moto Z with a modular design to compensate for its thin chassis, and Oppo pushed boundaries with the R5, which was just 4.85mm thick.

At the time, thinness was treated as a headline feature, often associated with innovation and premium engineering. But the compromises quickly became apparent. Thinner phones typically meant smaller batteries, inferior thermal performance, and more fragile frames.

In some cases, camera quality was affected by the lack of space for larger sensors and stabilization hardware. The industry gradually shifted focus, recognizing that usability and longevity mattered more than shaving off an extra millimeter.

That shift is reflected in the flagship phones we see today. Devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Google Pixel 9 Pro aren’t designed to be ultra-thin; they’re designed to perform while remaining durable and strong.

In hindsight, it’s clear why the ultra-thin trend faded. There’s only so much internal space you can sacrifice before doing so starts to impact the experience in meaningful, everyday ways.

Why thin is back on the menu, boys

An unofficial image of the iPhone 17 Air

An unofficial image of the iPhone 17 Air (Image credit: FrontPageTech)

So why is ultra-thin making a comeback now?

Part of it comes down to advances in materials and internal design. Smartphone components, from chipsets like Apple's M-series chips to batteries, have become more compact and efficient.

On top of those innovations, AI-powered optimization helps software do more with less, and new manufacturing techniques make it easier to achieve thinner builds without immediately sacrificing durability.

But there’s also a clear marketing play at work here.

A dramatically slim iPhone 17 Air wouldn’t just look different, it would feel like a design statement, especially in a product line that’s become increasingly iterative and focused on camera improvements (indeed, even die-hard iPhone fans are beginning to criticize Apple for its "boring" approach to iPhone design).

The same is true for Samsung, whose long-confirmed (but still unreleased) Galaxy S25 Edge handset is being positioned as a sleek alternative to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge from the side

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked (Image credit: Future)

What would we lose?

While ultra-thin smartphones might look impressive, they almost always come with compromises – and they’re rarely minor.

Chief among the potential problems is battery life. Thinner bodies naturally leave less room for a sizeable cell, and although efficiency has improved, the laws of physics haven’t changed. Indeed, the Galaxy S25 Edge has reportedly been certified with a worryingly small battery, which could see it struggle to last a full day.

Camera systems are another concern. Today’s best smartphone cameras rely on large sensors, periscope lenses, and stabilization tech, all of which take up space. Apple, Samsung, and Google have managed to shrink components impressively in recent years, but squeezing a high-end camera into an ultra-thin frame could mean dialling back image quality, or reintroducing camera bumps.

A single-lens rear camera à la the iPhone 16e looks set to adorn the iPhone 17 Air, which would mark a dramatic downgrade on the excellent three-lens array boasted by the iPhone 16 Pro.

While ultra-thin smartphones might look impressive, they almost always come with compromises – and they’re rarely minor.

There’s also the issue of thermal performance. With increasingly powerful processors and AI workloads running on-device, managing heat is becoming more important, not less. A thinner frame means less room for heat dissipation, which could result in throttled performance or simply a hotter phone to hold.

And then there’s usability. Thinner phones often mean fewer ports, smaller speakers, and less tactile buttons.

Features like headphone jacks and expandable storage have already been phased out in the name of streamlining, but going thinner may accelerate that trend, pushing us further into a world of wireless-only accessories and cloud-first usage, whether most people are ready for it or not.

Elegance vs everyday use: Is it worth the trade-off?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future)

None of this is to say ultra-thin smartphones shouldn’t exist.

There’s real appeal in lighter, sleeker devices, especially if they stand apart from increasingly indistinguishable flagship designs.

If Apple does launch an iPhone 17 Air after Samsung rolls out the Galaxy S25 Edge, these phones could serve as design-first alternatives that complement their respective Pro and Ultra counterparts rather than replace them.

But thinness, on its own, is not innovation.

The best smartphones succeed because they balance form and function: they’re comfortable to hold, powerful enough for any task, and built to last a full day and then some. If ultra-thin designs come at the cost of those essentials, they risk becoming style statements with short shelf lives.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has been writing about technology for nearly a decade at various outlets, covering the rise of the technology giants, trends in enterprise and SaaS companies, and much more besides. Originally from Suffolk, he currently lives in London and likes a good night out and walks in the countryside.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 in mint green on green background with price cut text overlay

Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more
A Samsung Galaxy A56 and a Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Samsung Galaxy A36: is there a Galaxy between them?
Topton laptop

This dual screen laptop has something I've never seen in any notebook: a retractable hidden touchpad
See more latest
Most Popular
Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker on table with record player and mirror ball
Ninja's latest coffee machine takes away one of the biggest hassles of being a barista – and it's awesome
Neon blue email symbols on a black background
8 tips for effective email outreach: finding success
Garmin Instinct 3
Garmin's new subscription AI feature is hilariously bad (so far)
Google search page on Google Chrome on MacBook
7 essential Chrome extensions for boosting your business productivity
All-black Fujifilm GFX100RF rangefinder-style camera on a wooden table
This unique Fujifilm GFX100RF feature is changing the way I see photos, and I wish my camera had it
Photography of motinor screen with inscription Access denied. Cybercrime concept.
Is the future of censorship-resistant VPNs, no VPNs?
An electric car parked in a green car space
I took the rear-windowless Polestar 4 on a three-day road trip – here’s why ditching the back glass was a good (and bad) idea
Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Faith Reid in Good American Family
5 dramas to watch on Hulu and Disney+ after Good American Family with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
Web hosting
Shared Hosting vs WordPress Hosting: What's Best?
Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave
3 new Prime Video movies in April 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes