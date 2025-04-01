Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal a likely release date – 5 reasons it could be worth waiting for

We've only had a brief glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Edge so far

A launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge may have been revealed

April 15 could be the date the phone goes on sale

We saw a glimpse of the handset at the Unpacked event in January

Three months ago, Samsung first teased us with a glimpse of the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge phone, and it seems that in the coming days we're going to get all the details on this phone – and get the opportunity to actually go out and buy it.

According to tipster @chunvn8888 (via GSMArena), the phone will indeed be officially released sometime in April. The other Samsung Galaxy S25 phones all went on sale shortly after their grand unveiling back in January of course.

A separate report in NieuweMobiel.NL (via SamMobile) goes even further, identifying Tuesday, April 15 as the big day – either the day when Samsung reveals everything about the handset, or the day it goes on sale, or both.

We could be just a couple of weeks away from getting our hands on this intriguing new device then, but is it going to be worth the wait? Here are five reasons we think it will be.

1. It'll be very thin

In case you haven't heard, thin phones are having a moment, with the Oppo Find N5 the thinnest foldable to date and the iPhone 17 Air due before the end of the year. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to measure just 5.84 mm front to back, so considerably thinner in relative terms than the 7.2 mm thickness of the standard Galaxy S25 handset.

2. Durability will be a priority

Worried about this ultra-slender smartphone bending and breaking while you're using it? Let us assuage your fears: in our exclusive chat with Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) VP of Product and Marketing in the UK, Annika Bizon, we were told that durability was a "really important" consideration for the engineers who put this device together.

The Galaxy S25 Edge on show (Image credit: Future)

3. It's going to be packed with power

Thin phones can mean compromised phones when it comes to performance, as there's less room for powerful components and the cooling that goes with them – but based on the leaked benchmarks we've seen, and the recent rumors about a high-end cooling solution, we're confident that the Galaxy S25 Edge will keep up with other 2025 flagships.

4. Premium materials are rumored

Another rumor we've come across regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is that it's going to make use of a titanium frame and a 2K display. Those are both signs that Samsung isn't going to be skimping when it comes to the materials used to make this phone – and it could even rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of its premium feel.

5. It'll have plenty of AI on board

No surprises here, and nothing different to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but the Galaxy S25 Edge model is going to come running the full suite of Galaxy AI tools. We've also heard it's going to match the other phones in the series with six months of free access to Gemini Advanced, giving you access to the best AI models and features from Google.