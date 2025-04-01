Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal a likely release date – 5 reasons it could be worth waiting for

News
By published

Not long to go

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
We've only had a brief glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Edge so far (Image credit: Future/Viktoria Shilets)
  • A launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge may have been revealed
  • April 15 could be the date the phone goes on sale
  • We saw a glimpse of the handset at the Unpacked event in January

Three months ago, Samsung first teased us with a glimpse of the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge phone, and it seems that in the coming days we're going to get all the details on this phone – and get the opportunity to actually go out and buy it.

According to tipster @chunvn8888 (via GSMArena), the phone will indeed be officially released sometime in April. The other Samsung Galaxy S25 phones all went on sale shortly after their grand unveiling back in January of course.

A separate report in NieuweMobiel.NL (via SamMobile) goes even further, identifying Tuesday, April 15 as the big day – either the day when Samsung reveals everything about the handset, or the day it goes on sale, or both.

We could be just a couple of weeks away from getting our hands on this intriguing new device then, but is it going to be worth the wait? Here are five reasons we think it will be.

1. It'll be very thin

In case you haven't heard, thin phones are having a moment, with the Oppo Find N5 the thinnest foldable to date and the iPhone 17 Air due before the end of the year. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to measure just 5.84 mm front to back, so considerably thinner in relative terms than the 7.2 mm thickness of the standard Galaxy S25 handset.

2. Durability will be a priority

Worried about this ultra-slender smartphone bending and breaking while you're using it? Let us assuage your fears: in our exclusive chat with Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) VP of Product and Marketing in the UK, Annika Bizon, we were told that durability was a "really important" consideration for the engineers who put this device together.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge on show (Image credit: Future)

3. It's going to be packed with power

Thin phones can mean compromised phones when it comes to performance, as there's less room for powerful components and the cooling that goes with them – but based on the leaked benchmarks we've seen, and the recent rumors about a high-end cooling solution, we're confident that the Galaxy S25 Edge will keep up with other 2025 flagships.

4. Premium materials are rumored

Another rumor we've come across regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is that it's going to make use of a titanium frame and a 2K display. Those are both signs that Samsung isn't going to be skimping when it comes to the materials used to make this phone – and it could even rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of its premium feel.

5. It'll have plenty of AI on board

No surprises here, and nothing different to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but the Galaxy S25 Edge model is going to come running the full suite of Galaxy AI tools. We've also heard it's going to match the other phones in the series with six months of free access to Gemini Advanced, giving you access to the best AI models and features from Google.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung galaxy phones
Galaxy A36 5G

Snag the newest version of Samsung's budget phone for only $249.99
Samsung Galaxy S25 held in hand at an angle to reflect the Samsung logo

The Samsung Galaxy S26 could go back to Exynos in some regions – but is that such a bad thing?
Lenovo copilot+ PC

Copilot+ PCs with AMD or Intel CPUs are finally getting some key AI features in Windows 11 – although I’m starting to doubt Recall will ever happen
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo copilot+ PC
Copilot+ PCs with AMD or Intel CPUs are finally getting some key AI features in Windows 11 – although I’m starting to doubt Recall will ever happen
A person on there phone with a cloud backup isometric hovering over the phone.
Digital backups come out on top amongst TechRadar readers this World Backup day
A screenshot of a demasked Miles Morales in his ripped superhero suit in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a release date, and I can't believe I have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends
Amazon Nova
Amazon launches AI agent which can take control of a web browser
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo fan
Remember the Shark fan that spits on you to keep you cool? Now it has a portable sibling for on-the-go misting
An Amazon Luna system and app running
EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality hinted at again in Nintendo Today teaser
Destin Daniel Cretton stands on stage behind a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster during CinemaCon
CinemaCon 2025 live – all the latest new movie announcements, from 2 Spider-Man movies to Zelda, The Beatles and more coming!
Lucia looks at the backseats of a car
Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 release date until we're 'relatively' close to launch: 'We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement'
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders suggest this is one foldable you can skip