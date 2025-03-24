A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame

We've already been given a brief look at the phone

New Galaxy S25 Edge details have leaked

A screen with a 2K resolution is predicted

The frame could be made from titanium

Most rumors are suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to get a full launch sometime in April, and as we count down the days we're getting more information about what to expect from this phone – including its display and the materials used for its frame.

According to prolific tipster Ice Universe (via Android Authority), the fourth phone in the S25 series is going to offer a 2K display – so at least 2,000 pixels (and probably more) from the top of the screen to the bottom. It may match the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus model, which has a display resolution of 3,120 x 1,080 pixels.

Another tip we get from the same source is that Samsung will use a titanium alloy for the frame of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That would follow the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and bring some extra durability and a premium feel to the phone.

There had been some speculation over the materials Samsung would use on this handset. So far, we've only been able to look at the Galaxy S25 Edge, not touch it – with some talk of a ceramic back (a prediction that now doesn't seem to be accurate).

Form and durability

The phone could be the thinnest Galaxy handset in history (Image credit: Future)

We know the Galaxy S25 Edge is real and on the way, but Samsung has said very little about any of the details that would help us assess its appeal – such as the specs inside it, or how much it's going to cost.

From the brief glimpses we've seen of the phone, we know it's designed to be super-slim, which is its main selling point. Earlier leaks have suggested it might be just 5.84 mm front to back, making it substantially thinner than the standard Galaxy S25, which is 7.2 mm thick.

Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) VP of Product and Marketing in the UK, Annika Bizon, said in an exclusive chat with TechRadar that this slim and light design isn't going to come at the expense of durability – which is something we'll have to put to the test.

We've also heard rumors about how the phone might manage to keep temperatures down and its internal components running smoothly, despite its thinness. In just a few days or weeks, all should be revealed.