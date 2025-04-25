Major Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks reveal potential specs and pricing

Samsung has accidentally shared Galaxy S25 Edge pricing on its own site

The leak reveals Canadian pricing, putting it between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra

Elsewhere, leaked marketing text reveals several possible specs, along with the weight and thickness

Most leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have a price tag somewhere between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and now that’s looking almost certain, as Samsung itself has accidentally revealed Canadian pricing.

As spotted by Roland Quandt, the company made the pre-launch blunder in a promotional offer for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, revealing that the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge will cost $1,678.99 Canadian dollars, while a 512GB model will set you back $1,858.99.

Price conversions are rarely accurate, so we won’t bother with them here, but the key thing to note is that this starting price puts the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Canadian starting price of the Galaxy S25 Plus ($1,438.99) and the Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,918.99). So, the same will almost certainly hold true elsewhere.

This lightweight phone is leaky

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

And this isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge information, as reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared a screenshot of what reads like official Galaxy S25 Edge marketing text.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, the source has a superb track record, and the text mentions things like a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, all-day battery life, a thickness of just 5.8mm, and a weight of just 163g, most of which we’ve heard before.

For comparison, the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick and weighs 162g, but the Edge is expected to have a much larger screen, so if it only weighs 1g more than the Galaxy S25, that’s still quite impressive.

But at 5.8mm thick, it might not be quite as slim as the iPhone 17 Air, which is reportedly just 5.65mm thick. Whether such a tiny difference will have an impact remains to be seen, though.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We should find out just how slim the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge feels soon, as according to FN News (via @Jukanlosreve), the phone will be announced on May 13 and ship globally on May 30.