We’re now almost certain the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will land on May 13 – and we have a clearer idea of its cameras

A Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge teaser image includes the date May 13, suggesting that's when the phone will launch

That's in line with previous leaks, so is likely accurate

We've also heard full rumored camera specs for the phone, and while the main sensor could impress, the ultra-wide is a disappointment

We’ve heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13, and now we’ve seen our clearest sign yet that this date is probably correct.

Evan Blass – a leaker with a superb track record – has posted an image on X that appears to show the side of a phone, along with the text “Beyond slim”. It looks very much like an official teaser image for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and the image also includes the date May 13.

So, while we’d still take this with a pinch of salt, given that it comes from a reputable source, looks like it could well be an official image, and matches a date that’s already been tipped multiple times, we’re fairly confident that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will indeed launch on May 13.

A 200MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide

That’s not the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge news though, as SammyGuru (via GSMArena) has also shared details of the phone’s cameras.

The site claims to have found these details on a regulatory database, and the highlight is the apparent presence of a 200-megapixel main camera. However, that spec isn’t at all surprising, as this is something else that has previously been tipped a number of times.

What we were less clear on is the remaining lenses, which according to SammyGuru include the same 12MP ultra-wide camera as you’ll find on the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, and the same 12MP selfie camera as every other Galaxy S25 model.

It’s no surprise that Samsung would stick with the same selfie camera, but it’s slightly disappointing that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge apparently won’t get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 50MP ultra-wide camera.

And of course, with only two rear lenses here there’s no dedicated telephoto camera, though it’s likely the 200MP main sensor will be capable of optical quality 2x zoom, since the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra can achieve that.

In any case, SammyGuru isn’t a big name in leaks, so there’s a chance some of this is incorrect. But with so many other sources pointing to a 200MP main camera, and with all three current S25 models sporting the same 12MP selfie camera, we’d expect that much is accurate, so it’s only really the ultra-wide spec that has much chance of being wrong.

Assuming the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge really does launch on May 13 we’ll know for sure in under two weeks.