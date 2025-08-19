Latest Ghost of Yotei trailer confirms a free Legends multiplayer mode will arrive next year
The Legends mode is returning
- Ghost of Yōtei will receive the Legends multiplayer mode in 2026
- The mode will be free for all owners of the base game and offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches
- The multiplayer DLC was first introduced in Ghost of Tsushima
Sucker Punch has announced that Ghost of Yōtei will receive a free Legends multiplayer mode in 2026.
Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 alongside a new story trailer ahead of the game's October launch, Legends is a cooperative multiplayer mode that was first added to the previous game, Ghost of Tsushima.
Ghost of Yōtei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches and will be available at no extra cost to those who already own the base game.
In this version, players will have access to four character classes and will need to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, along with a variety of new enemies that fight beside them.
Concept art for each boss has been revealed in a new PlayStation Blog post, which you can view here.
Ghost of Yōtei launches on October 2, 2025, exclusively for PS5 and PS5 Pro, and takes place more than 300 years after the first Ghost game.
In this indirect sequel, players explore the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei as protagonist Atsu, who will hunt down the people responsible for her family's death.
Ghost of Yōtei pre-orders are now live, along with Ghost of Yōtei PS5 bundle pre-orders. If you're looking to get your hands on the exclusive PS5 controller, here's where you can buy the Ghost of Yōtei DualSense.
