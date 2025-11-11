Sony has released its latest earnings call

Ghost of Yōtei sold over 3.3 million units globally after just one month on the market

Sony calls the sequel a 'major hit like its predecessor'

Sony has released its Q2 2025 earnings call, revealing that Ghost of Yōtei has sold over 3.3 million units on its first month on the market.

The presentation, which has now been made available to the public online, notes that the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is a 'major hit'. This follows recent news of strong sales as reported by The Game Business on October 14, 2025. At that time, Ghost of Yōtei was the strongest first-party launch since Marvel's Spider-Man 2's in 2023.

Ghost of Yōtei has evidently had a better launch than Helldivers 2, Concord, Astro Bot, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach then, and its latest sales numbers definitely put it in line with the sales pace of its predecessor. Ghost of Tsushima notably sold 5 million units after 118 days (the best first-party launch at the time), so we'll need to check future sales figures to compare the two directly.

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

While Ghost of Yōtei is still fairly new, we do know that it's set to receive future DLC in the form of Ghost of Yōtei: Legends at some point in 2026. This is a multiplayer-focused mode, similar to the one that followed Ghost of Tsushima. The new experience will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches.

This time around, you’ll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.