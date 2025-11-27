Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 35 million copies, CD Projekt Red has announced

The studio says the game achieved the milestone faster than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did

CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 is now the studio's "main source of revenue"

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has officially sold 35 million copies since its 2020 launch.

This comes from the studio's latest financial results for Q3 2025, where chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz confirmed that the milestone was reached faster than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"Players have already purchased over 35 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077. This is a better result than The Witcher 3 achieved in the same period since its release," said Nielubowicz in the accompanying video.

With this accomplishment, the CFO also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is now the studio's "main source of revenue" as it continues to expand the game's availability.

Earlier this year, the game it released for the Nintendo Switch 2 as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, then later on Mac, before it was made available on PlayStation Plus.

The new platforms, as well as the game's Phantom Liberty expansion made available in the Ultimate Edition, may have encouraged a boost in sales.

[PL/EN] Grupa CD PROJEKT - wyniki finansowe za III kwartał 2025 r. | KOMENTARZ - YouTube Watch On

CDPR also confirmed that it was "laying the foundations" for Cyberpunk 2 and is in the process of scaling up the Boston, Warsaw, and Vancouver teams through to the end of 2027.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of October 31, 2025, 135 employees were working on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which is up from 116 in July 2025.

While the studio aims to scale up Cyberpunk 2 development, the financial briefing shows that the majority of CDPR's staff are working on The Witcher 4, with 447 people confirmed to be assigned to the project as of October 31, 2025.

There's no release date for Cyberpunk 2 or The Witcher 4 yet, but the next Witcher game is expected to release first, with CDPR suggesting that it's unlikely to launch before 2027.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.