Battlefield 6 has already broken sales records

It sold more than seven million copies in just three days

It's the strongest selling Battlefield game yet

I'm clearly not the only one enjoying Battlefield 6, as publisher Electronic Arts reveals that's it's already "shattered records" by selling more than seven million copies in just the first three days since launch.

"Battlefield 6 now has the biggest opening ever in the storied Battlefield franchise," the publisher announced, calling the new entry a "a record-breaking success".

In those first three days players managed to complete more than 172 million online matches, with the most concurrent users of any Battlefield game.

The game is currently the highest selling title on PC gaming platform Steam and achieved an impressive all-time peak player count of 656,067 shortly after it launched on on October 10.

Battlefield 6 was also received well by critics. In my Battlefield 6 review, I said that it "delivers one of the strongest multiplayer offerings yet" - though lamented the lackluster campaign and lack of overall innovation.

We are just over a week away from the beginning of the game's first season, which is set to introduce buckets of free content including new maps, weapons, and gear.

If you're interested in diving in, you can pick up Battlefield 6 for PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X and Series S.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.