Battlefield launches have suffered from performance issues in the past, but DICE has worked to optimize for Xbox Series S

The studio claims this will improve the experience for everyone

Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, 2025

Battlefield 6 developer DICE has discussed the upcoming shooter’s release, and it sounds as though making the game for the Xbox Series S has made it much easier to optimize for all platforms.

Speaking to Kotaku , Battlefield 6’s technical director Christian Buhl said, “I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was memory. Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC.”

“And so there was a point, I want to say 6 to 12 months ago, where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S.”

That potential memory bottleneck actually made things better for just about everyone who’ll be playing the title next month. Tailoring the game to the specs of the Xbox Series S helped make the “whole game better and more stable,” Buhl explained.

It’s particularly nice to hear some positive news about the Xbox Series S, because we know that some developers have struggled to achieve feature parity between the console and its more powerful sibling, the Xbox Series X.

Still, despite ray tracing being a hot topic when it comes to visuals, Battlefield 6 won’t include it , and the team has no plans to change that.

Earlier this month, Buhl said, “No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches, and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either,” highlighting that DICE wanted to focus on performance.

Given how good Battlefield 6 looks and how well it played during its recent beta window, it seems the team made the correct call. We’ll know more on October 10, 2025, when it launches in full.