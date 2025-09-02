Battlefield 6 might actually run properly as director reveals that it doesn't have any ray-tracing – 'there’s no plans to bring it into the game'
Phew...
- Battlefield 6 will not feature ray-tracing, and there are no plans to add it in future
- This was confirmed by the studio technical director at Ripple Effect
- He said that the team "wanted to focus on performance" first and foremost
I've got some good news if you're concerned about the performance of the upcoming Battlefield 6 on PC or console. A developer has confirmed that smooth frame rates are a focus and that the game will not feature any ray-tracing.
In a recent interview with Comicbook, Ripple Effect studio technical director Christian Buhl bluntly said: “No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either.”
"We wanted to focus on performance," he added, highlighting the need to make a game that runs smoothly for those on "default settings and the default users."
"We just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren’t going to do ray-tracing," he reiterated.
Ray-tracing is a rendering technique that can simulate realistic light rays, improving the appearance of shadows, reflection, and the general lighting of a game. It often comes at the cost of performance, however, putting a heavy strain on system resources potentially causing frame rate drops or stutters.
The idea that Battlefield 6 won't use the technology is certainly promising. After all, in an online shooter you're generally not stopping in the middle of a hectic match to soak in the sights.
Hopefully decisions like this will allow everyone to have a seamless experience when Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
