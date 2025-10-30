Battlefield REDSEC crossplay – here's how to turn off crossplay between PC and console platforms

Battlefield REDSEC crossplay is turned on by default, allowing console players and PC players to mix in matchmaking. Some players, however, would prefer to stick to their own platform, given the advantage PC players can have in some aspects of FPS games.

Is Battlefield REDSEC crossplay? (Image credit: EA) Yes, Battlefield REDSEC features crossplay. Interestingly, it's been confirmed that putting crossplay on for consoles still favors console players over PC players. It's described as "console preferred crossplay". It's recommended that you keep crossplay on so that matchmaking is faster.

I've been playing Battlefield REDSEC since it was released alongside the Battlefield 6 Season One major update. It's a brilliant battle royale mode that's completely free to play. It's early days, but I'm betting REDSEC will land on our best crossplay games list by the end of 2025. After downloading Battlefield REDSEC, you may be wondering how crossplay and cross-platform progression works. You've come to the right place.

Here's how crossplay works in Battlefield REDSEC. This includes info on how to turn crossplay on and off, how the system works, and some key info on cross progression. Let's drop in.

Here's how to turn off Battlefield REDSEC crossplay between PC and console platforms

To turn off Battlefield REDSEC crossplay, just follow these steps in-game:

Head to Settings Select 'System' Scroll down to 'Setup' Check 'Crossplay' off (leave it on if you wish to play with other platforms)

How does crossplay work in Battlefield REDSEC?

Turning on crossplay in Battlefield REDSEC opens up matchmaking between PS5, Xbox, and PC players. Turning it off means you'll only be matched with the platform you're playing on, so PS5 with PS5, and Xbox with Xbox. There is currently no option for PC players to turn off crossplay. According to DICE producer Alexia Christofi on X, crossplay works as console-first when turned on, but will still match you with other platforms if needed:

Eyy not quite, it's crossplay on or off - but if crossplay is on we treat it as console preferred crossplay, so we'll try and matchmake you with others playing on console before falling back to full crossplay if we can't find you a match with only/mostly console players.August 2, 2025

Battlefield REDSEC PC crossplay

PC features crossplay on Battlefield REDSEC, and it's on by default. There's currently no way to turn off crossplay on PC, meaning you'll be playing with console players. I'll be sure to update this section if this changes.

Battlefield REDSEC cross progression

All of your progression is shared across platforms for Battlefield REDSEC. This means that if you play on PS5 and PC, switching between the two will keep your progress as long as you're on the same EA ID. There's also shared XP and progression between the main Battlefield 6 modes and Battlefield REDSEC.