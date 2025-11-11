Black Ops 7 release time for your timezone – here's when BO7 launches for PC and consoles

The Black Ops 7 release time is just days away, meaning we'll all be playing the brand new Call of Duty game very soon indeed. Depending on what platform you're playing on, the launch time is different, so I've collected all of the key info below so that you can play Black Ops 7 as early as possible.

From what we've seen so far, Black Ops 7 is going all in on futuristic warfare, with plenty of returning characters leading the campaign. Interestingly, the campaign can be played co-op with up to four players, and there's an endgame to work through once you're done. It remains to be seen how Black Ops 7 will land, especially given it's only been a year since Black Ops 6. If the new shift in gameplay works, however, then we could be seeing Black Ops 7 ranking highly in our best FPS games list by the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Black Ops 7 release time. This includes start dates on PC and consoles, and how to preload the game. As we move closer to launch, it's likely we'll hear more from developer Treyarch. Once we do, this page will be updated.

Black Ops 7 release time for your timezone

The Black Ops 7 release times can be found below:

West Coast US release time (PT)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 3AM - 10PM (Nov 13)

PlayStation: 3AM - 10PM (Nov 13)

Battle.net + Steam: 9PM (Nov 13)

East Coast US release time (ET)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 6AM - 1AM (Nov 13 - Nov 14)

PlayStation: 6AM - 1AM (Nov 13 - Nov 14)

Battle.net + Steam: 12AM (Nov 14)

UK release time (GMT)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 11AM - 6AM (Nov 13- Nov 14)

PlayStation: 11AM - 6AM (Nov 13- Nov 14)

Battle.net + Steam: 5AM (Nov 14)

As you can see, the launch of Black Ops 7 differs by platform, and there's a rolling window for each time zone. I'll go into more detail on this below.

Black Ops 7 PC release times

The Black Ops 7 release times on PC differ depending on which time zone you're in. As you can see in the image above, there's a rolling release for the game, so check the list below to see when you can play Black Ops 7:

East Coast (US): November 13 at 9PM PT

November 13 at 9PM PT Mexico City: November 13 at 11PM CST

November 13 at 11PM CST West Coast (US): November 14 at 12AM ET

November 14 at 12AM ET United Kingdom: November 14 at 5AM GMT

November 14 at 5AM GMT Australia (Sydney): November 14 at 4PM AEDT

November 14 at 4PM AEDT Japan (Tokyo): November 14 at 2PM JST

How to preload BLACK OPS 7

You can now preload Black Ops 7 on all platforms. Just find the store listing of your choice and set the game to download. It won't unlock until the release time in your respective time zone, however. The file size for PlayStation is 97GB; Xbox is 208GB; and PC requires 163GB. Of course, you can choose precisely which parts of Black Ops 7 you want to download, though you will need COD HQ installed to launch the games.