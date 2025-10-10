Battlefield 6 launches later today (October 10), allowing players to jump into the new first-person shooter and play the new campaign. So far, it looks as though Battlefield 6 is a solid return to form, focusing on destruction and grounded warfare.

From what we've played so far, Battlefield 6 improves upon its predecessor in every way. In our Battlefield 6 review, we called its multiplayer "electric", praising the well-designed class system and variety of good maps. Looking ahead, it's clear that the major Battlefield 6 Season One update will add even more for players to enjoy, and it's very likely we'll be ranking the game highly on our best FPS games list by the end of 2025.

Here's the Battlefield 6 release time in your timezone. We'll detail the earliest you can play the game, as well as info on how preloading works on PC and consoles.

Battlefield 6 release time in your timezone

Here are the Battlefield 6 launch times for different timezones across the world:

East Coast (US): 11AM EDT

West Coast (US): 8AM PDT

United Kingdom: 4PM BST

Central Europe: 5PM CEST

Japan (Tokyo): 12AM JST (October 11)

Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (October 11)

Battlefield 6 preload

You can now preload Battlefield 6 on all platforms, starting October 3, 2025. Just pre-purchase the game on your platform, and then you'll be able to download the game. Of course, you won't be able to launch it until the release times detailed above.

Battlefield 6 release times FAQ

Can you play Battlefield 6 early? Battlefield 6 launches simultaneously for all players. There's no early access for this one, allowing all players to login at the same launch time.

What is the Battlefield 6 file size? Battlefield 6 is 68GB on PS5, 70GB on Xbox (Series S is only 40GB), and 55-80GB on PC, depending on your specs.

