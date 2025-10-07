Battlefield 6 Season 1 launches shortly after the game arrives. It'll start by adding new weapons and a new vehicle, alongside a brand new map. From there, there are major updates planned right up until the end of the year, then presumably EA will detail the following season.

There's not long left until Battlefield 6 releases, and early signs are very good indeed. The series has gone back to basics, focusing on destructible environments and distinct classes in a way that harkens back to the glory days of Battlefield 3. Having played a bunch of the beta already, I'm confident that Battlefield 6 will end up on our best FPS games list by the end of the year. Looking ahead, there's plenty for players to get excited about, including the return of a Battlefield Battle Royale mode.

Here's the full Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap, including the release date and details on what's being added in terms of new maps, weapons, and vehicles. As new info emerges, this page will be updated. For now, let's dive into what's coming on October 28.

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 Season 1 arrives October 28, 2025 - though we don't know the exact time of day that it will launch, and if there's going to be any downtime yet; we will update this page as soon as we do.

From that release date, there are two more major updates planned for Season 1, leading right up until December 9, 2025. All of the content in the infographic above will be free for all players.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap

(Image credit: EA)

EA has detailed the roadmap for Battlefield 6. The major updates are planned as follows:

Maps: Blackwell Fields (October 28), Eastwood (November 18), Winter Offensive (December 9)

Blackwell Fields (October 28), Eastwood (November 18), Winter Offensive (December 9) Modes: Strikepoint (October 28), Sabotage (November 18)

Strikepoint (October 28), Sabotage (November 18) Weapons: SOR-300SC, GGH-22, Mini Scout (October 28), DB-12, M357 Trait (November 18), Ice Climbing Axe (December 9)

SOR-300SC, GGH-22, Mini Scout (October 28), DB-12, M357 Trait (November 18), Ice Climbing Axe (December 9) Vehicle: Traverser Mark 2 (October 28)

Traverser Mark 2 (October 28) Attachments: Rail Cover, IPV0 (October 28), Troy Angled (November 18)

Rail Cover, IPV0 (October 28), Troy Angled (November 18) Feature: Battle Pickups (November 18)

Battle Pickups (November 18) Event: Ice Lock (December 9)

For more details on what's being added during Battlefield 6 Season 1, head over to the official Battlefield blog.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battlefield 6 Rogue Ops

(Image credit: EA)

Rogue Ops arrives October 28, kicking off Battlefield 6 Season 1. This first phase includes three new weapons, a new map, a vehicle, a Multiplayer mode, attachments, and more.

The new map is Blackwell Fields, a recommissioned American air base in the California badlands. Strikepoint will arrive as well, a new 4v4 team tactical mode with only one life per player each round.

Battlefield 6 California Resistance

(Image credit: EA)

California Resistance is the second major update for Season 1, and it's releasing on November 18, 2025. You'll be able to jump into the all-new Eastwood map and try out two new weapons. Sabotage is a limited-time mode that's for 8v8 teams. Destroy as many possible sites before the round time finishes. Battle Pickups are high-tech weaponry that are limited in ammo and available throughout a given Battlefield 6 map, and they'll be available as part of this update. The two new weapons are the DB-12 Shotgun and the M327 Trait sidearm.

Battlefield 6 Winter Offensive

(Image credit: EA)

Finally, the Winter Offensive update arrives on December 9, 2025. This final phase of Season 1 adds a winter variant of Empire State, as well as the Ice Lock limited-time event (this Limited Time Event is centered around a mechanic called Freeze, which is a gameplay modifier that is only active in specific experiences). The Ice Climbing Axe will also be added as a new Melee Weapon option.