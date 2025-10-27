Battlefield 6 battle royale could arrive later this week per new leak, and it apparently won’t be called Firestorm
RIP Firestorm
- New details regarding the upcoming Battlefield 6 battle royale mode have apparently leaked
- It'll reportedly launch tomorrow, October 28, as part of Season One
- The Battlefield 6 battle royale mode will allegedly be called Battlefield: RedSec
Battlefield 6 Season One launches tomorrow and according to a new leak, its upcoming battle royale mode will also go live.
As claimed by user '@ModernWarzone' over on X, the free-to-play Battlefield 6 battle royale mode will be called Battlefield: RedSec.
EXCLUSIVE: The F2P Battlefield 6 battle royale is officially named “Battlefield: RedSec”.Releasing October 28th as previously reported, however it looks like there won’t be any trailers or official announcements until the 28th itself instead of a day before.Full on shadowdrop pic.twitter.com/blP6NQR3jWOctober 24, 2025
Further on in the post, it's also claimed that Battlefield: RedSec will be shadow-dropped on October 28, alongside Season One. EA has yet to confirm any of these details, so we'll have to wait and see whether this does actually happen.
What we do know for sure is that Battlefield 6 Season One is launching tomorrow, so regardless, there will be a new map, new weapons and even modes to check out.
Having played at least 50 hours of Battlefield 6's multiplayer, I'm certainly itching for a battle royale mode. If it is indeed free to play as has been rumored, it'll be much easier to convince my pals to squad up with me and try it out.
In our Battlefield 6 review, we praised the game's well-designed class system, and the smartly balanced maps. Hopefully, this all translates over to battle royale, in whatever form that does take.
