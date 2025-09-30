The first Battlefield 6 season roadmap has been revealed

Season One introduces loads of free new maps, weapons, and gear

The content will be released in three batches between launch and the end of year

Publisher Electronic Arts has unveiled the season one roadmap for Battlefield 6, outlining the free content coming to the upcoming first-person shooter game in the first few months of release.

The season begins on October 28 with a new map Blackwell Fields. This will be accompanied by a new 4v4 multiplayer mode, Strikepoint, which is designed for highly tactical squad-based play.

There will be three new weapons too: the SOR-300C carbine rifle, Mini Fix sniper rifle, and GGH-22 pistol. This is in addition to new attachments for rifles and machine guns and a new amored personnel carrier vehicle.

A second content drop will then follow on November 18, adding another map called Eastwood. Set in an affluent US suburb complete with its own golf course, it looks like a great change of pace from the mountainous environments that I played in the beta and I personally can't wait to give it a go.

Players will also be able to try the new 8v8 sabotage mode and make use of Battle Pickups - powerful, limited ammo weapons that will appear in small quantities across maps.

There will be plenty of new weapons too, including the DB-12 shotgun and M327 revolver. A new attachment, an angled grip, is also coming for good measure.

The third and final part of season one launches on December 9 and fittingly brings any icy new map set in a winter Brooklyn called Empire State in addition to a new ice climbing axe melee weapon. There will also be a limited time event called Ice Lock, with its own special gameplay modifier.

All in all it seems like a pretty generous first season of content, especially when you consider that everything in it will be free.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10, a few weeks before the beginning of its first season.

