Battlefield 6 patch notes – here are the latest changes to the game

Battlefield 6 is out now for all players, bringing chaotic destruction and class-based warfare onto PC and consoles. There's a campaign to play, plenty of multiplayer modes to try out, and even a new season arriving later in October.

From what we've played so far, Battlefield 6 improves upon its predecessor in every way. In our Battlefield 6 review, we called its multiplayer "electric", praising the well-designed class system and variety of good maps. Looking ahead, it's clear that the major Battlefield 6 Season One update will add new weapons at a regular pace. There's plenty on the docket to keep players busy well into the new year.

Here are the Battlefield 6 latest patch notes, detailing the most recent changes to the new FPS game. As new patches drop, you'll find this page updated.

Battlefield 6 latest patch notes

(Image credit: EA)

The latest Battlefield 6 patch notes arrived alongside the launch of the game on October 10, 2025. Here are the main updates:

Movement is refined with reduced slide-to-jump momentum, lowered jump height, and increased inaccuracy when firing while airborne or sliding.

Weapon handling has been rebalanced through general recoil tuning and adjustments to ensure more consistent gunplay.

Rush and Breakthrough layouts revised to deliver a better balance between Attackers and Defenders.

Maps improved with better traversal, lighting adjustments, and overall performance upgrades.

UI and HUD have received a range of polish improvements for clearer prompts, smoother navigation, and more accurate displays.

Settings and controls expanded with improvements across multiple areas.

Audio overhauled game-wide with clearer pings, refined weapon and vehicle sounds, and fixes for missing or delayed effects.

Netcode optimized to reduce desync, fast time-to-death, and instances of invisible damage.

The Day One patch detailed above is a huge update, with additional stability and bug fixes. Head to the EA Blog for the full breakdown.

This article will only cover major patches that have dedicated version numbers, but there will occasionally be quick fixes pushed live by the developers that react to more immediate issues in-game.

For example, a post on X from the Battlefield Comms account detailed some small tweaks to muzzle velocity and servers (October 14, 2025):

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today we've rolled out a few backend changes across our servers, which should now be live across all platforms. The changes are as follows: ◼️Increased ticket count for some maps on the Rush game mode to the intended amount of 100 (up from 75). ◼️Reduced the muzzle velocity of…October 13, 2025