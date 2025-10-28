Battlefield 6 Season 1 is about to launch and with it comes its new battle royale mode, which probably leaves you wondering just how and where to download Battlefield 6 REDSEC.

It's included with every copy of the game at no additional cost, but is also available as a free-to-play release like the popular Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you already own Battlefield 6, then you might not need to do too much as it's included with the recent update 1.1.1.0. You can check out exactly how to make sure that your game is fully up to date with REDSEC installed below.

If you don't own Battlefield 6 and want the standalone version, I've also got the full download process ready for you below.

If you're curious about what the new mode is like, then consider visiting our live Battlefield 6 REDSEC and Season One launch impressions page!

How to download Battlefield 6 REDSEC

If you already own Battlefield 6, then the process of downloading REDSEC is simple. In fact, it's likely that you've downloaded it already without even realising it as it was included as part of the recent update 1.1.1.0.

If you don't, then the process is a little more involved.

PC (Steam)

If you already own Battlefield 6 Open Steam. Navigate to Battlefield 6 in your library. If an update is available, there will be a blue 'Update' button in place of the usual green 'Play' button. Hit it and then wait for the update to complete. Your game is now up to date, with REDSEC ready to go!

If you don't own Battlefield 6 Open Steam. Click the 'Store' tab. Search 'REDSEC' and select 'Battlefield REDSEC'. Click the 'Add to library' button. Navigate back to your 'Library' tab. Search 'Battlefield 6' and select 'Install'. Wait for the process to complete and you can start playing!



PC (EA App)

If you already own Battlefield 6 Open the EA App. Open the download manager by clicking the icon in the bottom left hand corner of the side bar. Make sure the 'Auto-update enabled' setting is on. Wait for Battlefield 6 to update. Once the update is finished, you're good to go!

If you don't own Battlefield 6 Open the EA App. Search 'REDSEC' on the 'Home' tab. Select 'Battlefield Redsec'. Hit 'Download'. Wait for the download to finish, and you're set!



PC (Epic Games Store)

If you already own Battlefield 6 Open the Epic Games Store. Locate Battlefield 6 in your library. Click the icon with three dots next to its title. Select 'Manage'. Make sure that 'Auto Update' is enabled. Now simply sit back and wait for the update to complete!

If you don't own Battlefield 6 Open the Epic Games Store. Search 'REDSEC' on the 'Store' tab. Select 'Battlefield Redsec'. Hit 'Get'. Press 'Place Order' (don't worry, you won't be billed anything!) and 'I accept'. Select 'View in Library' when asked. Click 'Install'. Now go grab a snack as it downloads!



PlayStation 5

If you already own Battlefield 6 Turn on your console and ensure it is connected to the internet. Locate the Battlefield 6 icon on your home screen. Hit the Options button on your controller. Select 'Check for Update'. Wait for the update to complete and you're sorted!

If you don't own Battlefield 6 Turn on your console and make sure it's online. Select the 'PlayStation Store' on your home screen. Click the search icon and type 'REDSEC' using the on-screen keyboard. Select 'Battlefield Redsec'. Hit 'Download' and wait for the process to finish.



Xbox Series X and Series S

If you already own Battlefield 6 Turn on your console and ensure it is connected to the internet. Find the game on your library and attempt to launch it. The update installation process should now automatically begin. Once it's completed REDSEC is fully downloaded.

If you don't own Battlefield 6 Turn on your console and make sure it's connected to the internet. Open the Store using the small shopping basket icon at the top middle of the screen. Click 'Search' and type 'REDSEC' using the on-screen keyboard. Select 'Battlefield REDSEC' when it appears. Press 'Get'. The game will now automatically install!



Battlefield 6: REDSEC file size

Battlefield 6: REDSEC currently has an 8.4GB file size for existing Battlefield 6 owners.

The standalone version is a lot larger, as it still includes data from the main game. It's a 63.67GB download file.