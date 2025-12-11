Here’s how to unlock Kim Kardashian in Fortnite, and when the megastar is set to arrive in-game
Drop in as Kim Kardashian from December 13
- Kim Kardashian is the latest Fortnite Icon
- The entrepreneur/reality TV star will arrive in the Item Shop on December 13
- Players can compete in an Icon Cup on December 12 to unlock the skin early
Fortnite Kim Kardashian skins are on the way, as the reality TV megastar and entrepreneur has been revealed as the latest Fortnite Icon. There are two Outfits to unlock, each with a bunch of variants.
You'll be able to purchase the Kim Kardashian Outfit and the Iconic Kim Kardashian Outfit in the Item Shop on December 13 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET and 12AM GMT (December 14). There are additional accessories as well, like a private jet Glider, a Back Bling filled with cosmetics, and a ring light.
If you want to unlock the Iconic Kim Kardashian Outfit early, you can take part in the latest Fortnite competitive Icon Cup. Players can unlock the new skin as a reward for participating.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is now underway. It's a Hollywood-themed affair, with nods to San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle as well. Kill Bill has been the main tie-in so far, but there are also Back to the Future skins to be earned via the new Battle Pass. It'll be a while until the next season of Fortnite, but luckily, there's plenty to tide fans over in the meantime.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best mobile controllers
1. Best overall:
Backbone One 2nd Gen
2. Best budget:
GameSir X2s Type-C
3. Best premium:
Razer Kishi Ultra
4. Best for Call of Duty: Mobile:
Asus ROG Tessen
5. Best Bluetooth
Turtle Beach Atom
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.