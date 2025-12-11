Kim Kardashian is the latest Fortnite Icon

The entrepreneur/reality TV star will arrive in the Item Shop on December 13

Players can compete in an Icon Cup on December 12 to unlock the skin early

Fortnite Kim Kardashian skins are on the way, as the reality TV megastar and entrepreneur has been revealed as the latest Fortnite Icon. There are two Outfits to unlock, each with a bunch of variants.

You'll be able to purchase the Kim Kardashian Outfit and the Iconic Kim Kardashian Outfit in the Item Shop on December 13 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET and 12AM GMT (December 14). There are additional accessories as well, like a private jet Glider, a Back Bling filled with cosmetics, and a ring light.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) (Image credit: Epic Games) (Image credit: Epic Games) (Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to unlock the Iconic Kim Kardashian Outfit early, you can take part in the latest Fortnite competitive Icon Cup. Players can unlock the new skin as a reward for participating.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is now underway. It's a Hollywood-themed affair, with nods to San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle as well. Kill Bill has been the main tie-in so far, but there are also Back to the Future skins to be earned via the new Battle Pass. It'll be a while until the next season of Fortnite, but luckily, there's plenty to tide fans over in the meantime.

