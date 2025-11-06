Fortnite gets a fresh Item Shop update starting today

Krusty the Clown arrives as part of a bundle

More Sidekicks are set to be added, including a Velociraptor, a pug in a hoodie, and a tiny Cuddle Team Leader

Fortnite's latest Item Shop update arrives later today (November 6), adding more The Simpsons skins and Sidekicks. This follows the launch of The Simpsons Fortnite, a month-long season that has completely switched things up with a new map called Springfield Island.

So far, we've seen a Bart Simpson bundle hit the Item Shop, but today we'll get the next tie-in skin in the form of Krusty the Clown. In the Tweet embedded below, we get a look at the skin, which appears to feature a clown car emote.

New week = New weekly Shop round up! pic.twitter.com/uSmpwisxqhNovember 5, 2025

There's more set to be added to the Fortnite Item Shop this week as well, including more Sidekicks. Lil'Raptor, Doggo Jr., Cuddle Team Jr., and Flopsticks will be available on November 7.

Sidekicks were added alongside the new Fortnite season and are essentially pets that follow you around in-game. They can be customized once, and multiple versions of the same Sidekick require separate purchases.

Fortnite The Simpsons is set to end on November 29, the same day there's going to be a live event ushering in whatever comes next.

For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 7, including map changes, new skins, and upcoming updates.

