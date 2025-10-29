Fortnite The Simpsons live event start time and everything we know so far

A Fortnite The Simpsons crossover live event airs this weekend (November 1), and so far we know very little about it. Thankfully, we do know when the event is set to go live, and some info on what to expect. There's also been some teases in-game, including an appearance by Kang and Kodos.

We're nearing the end of Fortnitemares 2025, and thankfully now know what the next season of Fortnite will entail. The Simpsons will be the main collaboration, and it's rumored that it'll be a mini-season like we had with the Fortnite Galactic Battle season in May of 2025.

So far, we know that there will be a live event to kick things off, leading into the new season. It's regular seasonal switchovers like these that have kept Fortnite ranked highly on our list of the best crossplay games to play in 2025.

Here's the Fortnite The Simpsons live event start time, as well as everything confirmed for the seasonal switchover. As new info is revealed, I'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite x The Simpsons live event starts on November 1 at the times below:

East Coast (US): 11AM ET

11AM ET West Coast (US): 8AM PT

8AM PT United Kingdom: 3PM GMT

3PM GMT Central Europe: 4PM CET

4PM CET Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (November 2)

2AM AEDT (November 2) Japan (Tokyo): 12AM JST (November 2)

We'll likely hear more about matchmaking later this week, but expect to login around half an hour before the event starts to make sure you get a place.

What do we know about the Fortnite The Simpsons live event?

A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsons) A photo posted by on

Epic Games is yet to reveal the full dteails on the upcoming Fortnite The Simpsons mini-event. The company is indeed calling it a "mini-event", which is different phrasing to the usual speak surrounding upcoming seasonal transitions. If you head in-game, you'll see the message below:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"'Welcome Our Alien Overlords' Mini Event - Nov 1. Not even Bart's Treehouse can contain what awaits. Kick back on the couch, grab a donut, and welcome Kang and Kodos on November 1 at 11AM ET! Don't change the channel - more of The Simpsons is coming soon."

It seems then, that the mini event is titled: "Welcome Our Alien Overlords". In the Instagram post embedded above, we see Kang and Kodos battling it out with Jones and Hope, all in the style of The Simpsons.

Kang and Kodos have arrived in Fortnite with a message for all of you humans, be sure to tune in-game on Nov 1 at 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/vC5zcSfgmAOctober 27, 2025

Over on X, the official Fortnite account revealed another look at Kang and Kodos, confirming the upcoming event. So far, this is really all we have, though there are some in-game teases, which I'll cover below.

The Simpsons in-game Fortnite teasers

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you head into Fortnite Battle Royale and visit Creepy Camps, you'll find a countdown clock, ticking down to the event's start time. It's next to Bart's Treehouse, which is completely cel-shaded, as is the area around it. You can jump up into the treehouse to find a TV.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In addition to the treehouse and countdown, you'll also see Kang and Kodos flying in alongside the battle bus at the beginning of a match. They're in the Fortnite art-style, so it's possible they'll be available as a glider later on.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's everything that's been officially confirmed for the upcoming Fortnite x The Simpsons live event. As more info is revealed I'll be sure to add it here. There have been some Fortnite The Simpsons leaks, however, revealing some of the Battle Pass characters, and an early version of the new map.

If you're playing Fortnite on mobile, check out our recommendations for the best mobile controllers below: