Fortnite The Simpsons live event start time and everything we know so far

News
By published

Kang and Kodos are here

Hope and Jonesy in The Simpsons style stand back to back aiming pistols
(Image credit: Epic Games, Disney)
Jump to:

A Fortnite The Simpsons crossover live event airs this weekend (November 1), and so far we know very little about it. Thankfully, we do know when the event is set to go live, and some info on what to expect. There's also been some teases in-game, including an appearance by Kang and Kodos.

Fortnite The Simpsons live event - key info

  1. Start date and time
  2. What we know about the event
  3. In-game-teases

So far, we know that there will be a live event to kick things off, leading into the new season. It's regular seasonal switchovers like these that have kept Fortnite ranked highly on our list of the best crossplay games to play in 2025.

Here's the Fortnite The Simpsons live event start time, as well as everything confirmed for the seasonal switchover. As new info is revealed, I'll be sure to update this page.

Fortnite The Simpsons live event start date and time

The Simpsons Fortnite mini event pop up in-game

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite x The Simpsons live event starts on November 1 at the times below:

  • East Coast (US): 11AM ET
  • West Coast (US): 8AM PT
  • United Kingdom: 3PM GMT
  • Central Europe: 4PM CET
  • Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (November 2)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 12AM JST (November 2)

We'll likely hear more about matchmaking later this week, but expect to login around half an hour before the event starts to make sure you get a place.

What do we know about the Fortnite The Simpsons live event?

Epic Games is yet to reveal the full dteails on the upcoming Fortnite The Simpsons mini-event. The company is indeed calling it a "mini-event", which is different phrasing to the usual speak surrounding upcoming seasonal transitions. If you head in-game, you'll see the message below:

"'Welcome Our Alien Overlords' Mini Event - Nov 1. Not even Bart's Treehouse can contain what awaits. Kick back on the couch, grab a donut, and welcome Kang and Kodos on November 1 at 11AM ET! Don't change the channel - more of The Simpsons is coming soon."

It seems then, that the mini event is titled: "Welcome Our Alien Overlords". In the Instagram post embedded above, we see Kang and Kodos battling it out with Jones and Hope, all in the style of The Simpsons.

Over on X, the official Fortnite account revealed another look at Kang and Kodos, confirming the upcoming event. So far, this is really all we have, though there are some in-game teases, which I'll cover below.

The Simpsons in-game Fortnite teasers

Running towards Bart&#039;s Treehouse

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you head into Fortnite Battle Royale and visit Creepy Camps, you'll find a countdown clock, ticking down to the event's start time. It's next to Bart's Treehouse, which is completely cel-shaded, as is the area around it. You can jump up into the treehouse to find a TV.

Standing in a treehouse, looking at a scrambled TV set in the far corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In addition to the treehouse and countdown, you'll also see Kang and Kodos flying in alongside the battle bus at the beginning of a match. They're in the Fortnite art-style, so it's possible they'll be available as a glider later on.

Kang and Kodos fly alongside the battle bus

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's everything that's been officially confirmed for the upcoming Fortnite x The Simpsons live event. As more info is revealed I'll be sure to add it here. There have been some Fortnite The Simpsons leaks, however, revealing some of the Battle Pass characters, and an early version of the new map.

If you're playing Fortnite on mobile, check out our recommendations for the best mobile controllers below:

Backbone One iOS
The best mobile controllers for all budgets

➡️ Read our full guide to the best mobile controllers
1. Best overall:
Backbone One 2nd Gen
2. Best budget:
GameSir X2s Type-C
3. Best premium:
Razer Kishi Ultra
4. Best for Call of Duty: Mobile:
Asus ROG Tessen
5. Best Bluetooth
Turtle Beach Atom

Jake Green
Jake Green
Evergreen Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.