Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed two new DLC kits for The Sims 4, and they're both part of an official SpongeBob collaboration.

The first is the Spongebob's House Kit which, as the name would suggest, is filled with items to help you recreate Spongebob's iconic pineapple dwelling.

Key items include his diver helmet TV, foghorn alarm clock (complete with its own authentic sound effects), and of course his inflatable sofa. You even get your own magic conch shell, presumably for your Sims to consult for guidance.

These items are geared towards adult sims, but kids aren't missing either thanks to the other kit: the Spongebob Kid's Room Kit.

This features items that look like more like real-world merch than things from the shows universe itself such as a Krusty Krab play set, SpongeBob-themed bed, a Gary the Snail kids wall clock, not to mention SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy plush toys.

Both kits launch on December 4, 2025 and will be available separately for $6.99 each or together as part of a limited-time $9.99 Bikini Bottom Bundle. This latter option includes three exclusive bonus items: The Flying Dutchman’s Jungle Gym, the Goofy Goober Guitar, and Conch Street Aquarium - but you'll need to buy it before March 3, 2026!

The news comes alongside the announcement of a new SpongeBob login event called Deck the Palms. Log in on days between December 16, 2025 and January 11, 2026 to unlock exclusive items. This even includes some cool SpongeBob themed gear, like a Krabby Patty recipe to keep under lock and key in your Sim's home.

It seems like the perfect way to get a little of SpongeBob goodness without having to splash out on the DLC.

The Sims 4 is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You can also play it on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

