Astragon Entertainment has unveiled Bus Simulator 27

It will feature 45 officially licensed buses, and even coaches for the first time

It's playable solo, but also in four player online co-op

Publisher Astragon Entertainment has announced Bus Simulator 27, the next entry in its niche but surprisingly enjoyable transport simulator series.

Putting you in the driver's seat of a fleet of officially licensed buses from brands like Mercedes-Benz, IVECO, and Scania, the Bus Simulator games are all about living your bus driver fantasy by carefully following a timetable and transporting passengers around large maps.

Bus Simulator 27 – Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This new entry is billed as "the most ambitious and content-rich Bus Simulator to date," and boasts more than 45 officially licensed vehicles to try. There are double-decker buses, electric buses, articulated buses, and more. Basically, if it's a type of bus you can probably drive it in this game.

If that wasn't enough excitement, coaches will be playable for the first time in the series - taking the action outside of a single city with long-distance passenger routes.

This instalment is set in Felicia Bay, a fictional region based on the Iberian Peninsula (a region that mainly encompasses the sunny streets of Spain and Portugal) and features a suite of modes. There's a story that has you building your own bus empire, Career challenges, and a full sandbox to play around in.

You'll even be able to bring your friends along for the ride with support for four-player online co-op.

The game is set to release in the latter half of 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. It's available to wish list now on those platforms.

