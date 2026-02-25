I can't believe I'm actually excited to sit in virtual traffic in the 'most ambitious and content-rich Bus Simulator to date'
You'll even be able to drive coaches for the first time in the series
- Astragon Entertainment has unveiled Bus Simulator 27
- It will feature 45 officially licensed buses, and even coaches for the first time
- It's playable solo, but also in four player online co-op
Publisher Astragon Entertainment has announced Bus Simulator 27, the next entry in its niche but surprisingly enjoyable transport simulator series.
Putting you in the driver's seat of a fleet of officially licensed buses from brands like Mercedes-Benz, IVECO, and Scania, the Bus Simulator games are all about living your bus driver fantasy by carefully following a timetable and transporting passengers around large maps.
This new entry is billed as "the most ambitious and content-rich Bus Simulator to date," and boasts more than 45 officially licensed vehicles to try. There are double-decker buses, electric buses, articulated buses, and more. Basically, if it's a type of bus you can probably drive it in this game.
If that wasn't enough excitement, coaches will be playable for the first time in the series - taking the action outside of a single city with long-distance passenger routes.
This instalment is set in Felicia Bay, a fictional region based on the Iberian Peninsula (a region that mainly encompasses the sunny streets of Spain and Portugal) and features a suite of modes. There's a story that has you building your own bus empire, Career challenges, and a full sandbox to play around in.
You'll even be able to bring your friends along for the ride with support for four-player online co-op.
The game is set to release in the latter half of 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. It's available to wish list now on those platforms.
