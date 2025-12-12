A new Ace Combat game is finally on the horizon

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will launch in 2026

Its announcement trailer debuted at The Game Awards 2025

There were plenty of noteworthy announcements and world premieres at The Game Awards 2025, but for me, the surprise reveal of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve completely stole the show.

Arriving sometime in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is the first mainline entry in the beloved aerial dogfighting series since 2019's Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The game's announcement trailer packed quite a lot into just a minute and a half of in-engine footage. A lot of it is what you'd expect from the series if you're an existing Ace Combat head; dogfights amidst stunning skyboxes, a whole bunch of interesting characters, and hints at the next chapter in the conflict of this fictional world.

We don't know too much about Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve just yet, but the game's Steam page does reveal some interesting information. The description reads:

"Experience a breathtaking campaign filled with high-stakes missions, hard choices, and deep squad connections."

While not concrete confirmation, this could hint that the player will have some narrative choices to make during the main campaign. The trailer itself also focuses quite heavily on characters from what appears to be your squadron. The reference to 'deep squad connections', then, could hint at some kind of social or conversation system.

Otherwise, it's looking like some long overdue Ace Combat goodness. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we can expect another showstopper of a soundtrack - perhaps from longtime series composer Keiki Kobayashi.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, I highly recommend checking out the last game - Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. It's the most readily available to play on modern hardware and - outside of a handful of callbacks - requires no knowledge of prior games in the series.

It's almost always on sale, too, and if anything, it's worth playing through solely for the 'Daredevil' moment. I won't spoil it here, but it's one of the best marriages of gameplay and music I've ever had the pleasure of experiencing in any game.

