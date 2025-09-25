Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is flying onto PS5 in December, with PSVR 2 support coming in 2026
The DualSense wireless controller's features have been embraced for the PS5 version
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro on December 8, 2025
- The game will also get PSVR 2 support in a free update in 2026
- The game will also take advantage of the DualSense wireless controller
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is officially coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro later this year, making it the first in the series to get a Sony console release.
Announced during the September 24 State of Play, the now former Xbox-exclusive title will be flying onto the PS5 and PS5 Pro on December 8, 2025.
It's also confirmed that support for PSVR 2 will arrive sometime in 2026 as a free update.
This version will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense wireless controller features, like adaptive triggers that respond to different speeds and surface types, and the controller speaker that will act as the communications output from air traffic control (ATC).
The pad's gyro controls, lightbar support, and customizable touchpad will also further enhance the immersive flight experience.
To coincide with the PS5 launch, players will also be able to fly America’s first civil supersonic jet, Boom Supersonic’s demonstrator XB-1, for the first time.
"We unleashed the full power of the PS5 and PS5 Pro so aviation enthusiasts can now, for the first time on PlayStation, fly anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads," said head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann in a PlayStation Blog post.
"Explore all seven continents in stunning detail. Fly on your own or with friends from around world, and even fly with accurate, real-time, real-world air-traffic. Simmers on PS5 will test their aviation skills in some of the most visually stunning and technically detailed aircraft with accurate aerodynamics fully flight-tested by real pilots."
Elsewhere, Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 20: Japan has been announced at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 presentation. The free patch is now available.
