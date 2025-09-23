Kojima Productions has shared a new trailer for its next game, OD

Director Hideo Kojima suggests that the game will be different from filmmaker Jordan Peele's OD project

Microsoft's gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the game is "bold, unique, and unmistakably from this studio"

A terrifying new trailer for Kojima Productions' upcoming horror game, OD, has been released.

The new "Knock" trailer was shared as part of Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary Beyond The Strand livestream today, and offered a new look at the game from a first-person perspective reminiscent of the studio's iconic P.T.

The game, which stars IT and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Sophia Lillis, is being produced in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and developed in Unreal Engine 5.

In the trailer, we see Lillis' character opening a door with a red card that reads, "Light the fires to celebrate their [redacted]." After entering the room, she lights candles upon an altar before the first-person perspective switches to show Lillis shaking in fear as she waits for something to appear.

Knocking, the creaking of a door, and then the heavy footsteps and whispering of an unknown being can be heard before Lillis is grabbed from behind.

OD - KNOCK Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K - YouTube Watch On

"This is a special system," said director Hideo Kojima during the event. "Even the infrastructure is totally new… nobody has ever done this before. So, I am repeating tests and experiments and can’t speak anymore… There are lots of hints in the video."

It also appears that OD will have the new subtitle "Knock", which differs from the OD project being worked on by Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele.

"There is a different kind of fear Jordan [Peele] will do. Mine is the 'knock', is the fear," Kojima said. "I really am afraid of big knock sounds."

Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was also in attendance and called Kojima's next game "bold, unique, and unmistakably from this studio."

"Development is well underway," Spencer said. "Kojima is innovating in gameplay, story and player engagement. We're collaborating closely, and we very excited for what's next.

"What an amazing, I'd say maybe teaser, or a glimpse. When I first saw it, I saw something new, something slightly sinister, but also something that was extremely Kojima-san. OD is bold, it's unique, and it's unmistakably from this studio, which is just incredible. We're deeply supporting the production, it's our technical work on Unreal that we're doing with the team, both with the kind of flashy what you're seeing on the screen, but also a lot of behind the scenes work.

"We have one goal in mind, which is to bring Kojima-san's vision to life for all players, everywhere, and we can't wait for players to experience it when it is ready."

A release date for OD has not been announced yet, but we know it's also set to star Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier, and is said to be a "totally new style of game" using Xbox Game Studios' cloud gaming tech.