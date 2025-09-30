Halo Studios has confirmed it will hold a "deep dive" panel at the Halo World Championship 2025 on October 24

The developer says fans "won't want to miss" it

The panel could finally reveal what the Microsoft-owned studio has been working on

The future of Halo could be revealed next month, as Halo Studios confirms a new "deep dive" panel that will hopefully announce what the developer has been working on.

In a new blog post on Halo Waypoint, the developer said that it will be hosting a panel at the Halo World Championship 2025 esports event on October 24 that fans "won't want to miss".

"Back in June we let the community know that we’d be continuing the conversation from last year’s HaloWC and the 'A New Dawn' video and sharing more about what we’ve been working on," Halo Studios wrote.

"Like last year we’ll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we’ve also got a 'deep dive' panel planned for the Community Stage that you won’t want to miss."

The studio didn't share any further details, but it's been a while since we've had any substantial Halo news.

During the Halo World Championship 2024, last October, 343 Industries announced that it had changed its name to Halo Studios and confirmed that multiple projects were in development.

At the time, it was revealed that the developer would be ditching Halo Infinite's Slipspace Engine in favor of Unreal Engine. Could the upcoming panel finally offer a glimpse at what the Microsoft-owned studio has been working on? I certainly hope so.

Rumors about Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 have been circulating for a while, alongside Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which recently got a PS5 release date.

The Halo World Championship 2025 would certainly be a good place to that announce such ports exist.

