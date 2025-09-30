Rockstar Games co-founder GTA writer Dan Houser thinks GTA 6 will be "great" despite confirming he didn't work on the game

Houser said: "It's not going to be a story that I wrote or a character set that I developed"

The veteran writer said Red Dead Redemption 2 is "the best thing that I worked on" and "the middle section of GTA 5 is amazing"

Rockstar Games co-founder and veteran writer Dan Houser has confirmed that he had no involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6, but believes the story will be "great".

Speaking in an interview with IGN at LA Comic Con, Houser, who was a writer on almost all GTA games and Red Dead Redemption 2, discussed the upcoming game, as well as his previous work at the studio, confirming he had no part in its development.

"I think it's a great privilege to have worked on something that big. I wrote the last 10 or 11 of them, [so] I think the world probably had enough GTA from me," Houser said.

"It's not going to be a story that I wrote or a character set that I developed. I think it's going to be exciting. The game will be great, I'm sure."

Houser, who left Rockstar in 2020 to found Absurd Ventures, also touched on his work for Red Dead Redemption 2, and thinks it's "the best thing that I worked on".

"[It's] the best single kind of realization of open-world storytelling thematic consistency, and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey," Houser said.

He also talked about his favorite aspects from some of his games, saying, "I also think GTA 4 [is one of his favorite games], because we did try and evolve how we did the storytelling and did it in a fundamental way. I think the middle section of GTA 5 is amazing. When we got the three characters working… I think it was not flawless, but it was so smooth, that middle section. I thought that was really amazing. And then the end of Red Dead 1. Those are my favorite bits."

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game won't be coming to PC at launch.

