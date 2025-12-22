Rockstar has detailed the latest Holiday update for GTA Online

Players can log in every day to receive free gifts

Snow returns later this week, and seasonal modes like Yeti Hunt

Rockstar Games has announced a Holiday update for GTA Online, adding in mansion decorations, snowy weaponry, and a return of modes like Yeti Hunt. These additions will roll out throughout the week, though there are daily login bonuses already live.

In a recent blog post, Rockstar detailed the new Progen Luiva Supercar, which can now be purchased from Legendary Motorsport, or the new Luxury Autos window display. Elsewhere, players who completed all three new listings missions before December 7 get a GTA$2,000,000 discount on all Prix Luxury Real estate properties.

GTA+ members get an additional GTA$1,000,000 off any mansion property through January 7. Play GTA Online anytime from December 23 through January 7 to receive free holiday goodies, including new gifts like the Season’s Greetings Sweater and New Year Fireworks Bodysuit, as well as returning faves like the Snowball Launcher, Candy Cane, Firework Launcher with 20 Rockets, and refills of Snacks, Armor and Ammo.

Snow is set to arrive later this week, though the specific date hasn't been shared. Once it's here, you can track down snowmen to earn a new outfit. Finally, Yeti Hunt and Snowball Fight modes are live, and the return of The Gooch — the series' parody of The Grinch, obviously.

