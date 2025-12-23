Live service games have been a mixed bag over the years, introducing some of the most cutthroat and consumer-unfriendly practices we’ve ever seen in the industry. They gouge players with loot boxes, lead to entire studio closures on the regular, and their pay-to-win, wallet-targeted mechanics have seeped into every facet of game development, even single-player experiences.

Every year, though, live service games completely and wholly make up for every single one of these evils, with bespoke Holiday experiences that warm the hearts of gamers worldwide, and give back to their respective communities with sackfuls of free stuff.

I am, unfortunately, a complete sucker for Holiday events in games, especially live service ones. Those maps I’ve spent all year hating? Well, now they’re blanketed in snow, and look, you can even have snowball fights with other players. Lovely.

In truth, Holiday events are better than they’ve ever been in games like Fortnite, Arc Raiders, and Marvel Rivals. Limited-time modes are genuinely exciting and well-executed, and even the obligatory snow variants of maps look better than ever thanks to ballooning graphical fidelity and other tech-based bells and whistles. As such, here are the six best live service games to check out this Holiday season.

Fortnite Winterfest offers a cozy place to chill

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Each year, Fortnite gets the Winterfest event, and so far, it’s been a very cozy and genuinely fun affair. A cozy cabin can be accessed via the main menu, and there are new presents to unwrap every day.

These award players with free items like new Christmas-themed songs, jolly characters like Grimbles (a sort of yeti, but you know, Christmassy), and other cosmetics. The cabin itself is a wonderful thing, with a roaring fireplace and a very relaxing ambience.

You can leave the cabin running as you go about your Holiday celebrations — maybe your Grandma would like to hear the latest Fortnite Xmas rap, featuring Lil’ Whip? I’ll certainly be logging in every day to get my free loot. I’ve more than earned it this year, after spending an amount of money on The Simpsons skins that I’d really rather not reveal.

Arc Raiders Cold Snap brings a white Christmas

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

What’s better than going on a deadly raid above ground with the hopes of finding enough berries to decorate a wreath back at base camp? Well, now there’s snow and frost that will literally kill you just for stepping outside.

The Cold Snap update adds the Snowfall map condition to Arc Raiders, increasing the rarity of loot while making the environment extremely dangerous. There are limited-time events to work through, as you contribute to Holiday celebrations back in Speranza, and you can bask in the beauty of the Candleberry Bouquet. This is all available right now, running well into the New Year.

Personally, I can’t wait to see how snow changes the vibe of Buried City, an already terrifying and daunting location filled with would-be betrayers. Hopefully, I can finally find more Blueprints to go with my 15 Bettina Blueprints I’ve opened so far.

Marvel Rivals rings in the New Year

(Image credit: NetEase)

One of the best updates to Marvel Rivals this year has been the Times Square map. It’s a social hub where players can hang out, emote together, and show off their hard-earned costumes. It’s being used for a New Year's event to round out 2025, and players can even watch the ball drop together. I love this idea, giving people a space to celebrate together and be part of a live countdown.

Elsewhere, there’s a bunch of Holiday skins and events coming to Marvel Rivals soon. Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival is back, a great 4v4 arcade mode where everyone plays as Jeff the Land Shark. There’s a new Jeffland map for the mode, which sounds absolutely delightful.

I’m a huge fan of Jeff myself, and will be logging in to see if there’s any free Holiday-themed costumes for the little guy. A limited-time event called the Pym Technologies Test Kitchen and Winter Gift event will launch soon as well. It’ll likely give out freebies for players who log in daily.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has daily rewards

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Is this one a live service game? Probably if we bend the meaning of the term a little, I don’t know, but it is releasing regular content in the lead up to the Holidays. Assassin’s Creed Shadows players can visit a chest at their Hideout every day in December, offering exclusive free rewards. A recent update added Corrupted Castles, which are remixed and replayable versions of the game’s big enemy hideouts. For the Holidays, they’ll reward double XP and Gold upon completion.

Better yet, Ubisoft has added new combo finishers, a new Animus Project featuring some great Winter-themed rewards, and even a new Animus Rift. The Project is what I'll be spending time on over the break, as the Mutiny Staff weapon, and the Insurgent Robe and Hood look like awesome new updates for Naoe’s kit.

The game is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, and having now synced my main save, I can’t wait to relax on the sofa and grind away at some Corrupted Castles with my new Holiday gear.

Monster Hunter Wilds gets a sparkling Grand Hub makeover

(Image credit: Capcom)

I’ve admittedly fallen off of Monster Hunter Wilds recently, but I do jump back on with each new major update to check out the seasonal events. The Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn event is a Holiday-themed celebration, completely transforming The Grand Hub and adding a bunch of new cosmetics.

The set I’ve got my eye on is a Palico Armor that turns your feline friend into a Snowman. Enjoy a seasonal meal with pals, earn new armor, gestures, and pop-up camp decorations, a lot is going on in Monster Hunter Wilds over the Holidays. Log in daily for free rewards too, or take on a new event called “The Snow Has Teeth” to get a very special Lumenhymn armor set. Well worth a look if you’re a lapsed player like me.

Hunt down a yeti in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar)

The Holiday season is in full effect in GTA Online. It's likely the last one before GTA 6 comes out, though who knows whether that'll be delayed again. This year, there's Christmas decorations for your mansion, and daily login gifts that'll be free to claim for all players.

A bunch of Holiday modes are back too, including Yeti Hunt, Snowball Fights, and the return of The Gooch. (that's GTA's version of The Grinch).

All in all, GTA Online is a fine place to spend the Holidays, as snow will start to fall over Christmas as well. It's a very fun time indeed, and one that really goes all in on silly, snow-themed weaponry. Just remember to dress for the weather.

