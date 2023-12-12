Ex-Rockstar dev explains why GTA 6 won't come to PC at launch: 'This stuff is very complicated'

A former developer at Rockstar has shone a light on why Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S before any potential PC release in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ex-Rockstar developer Mike York, who now works at Highwire Games, reveals that part of the reasoning behind the game's initial console-only release window of 2025 could well be sales-driven (via IGN).

“The reason why a PC port comes later and not the first thing that comes out, is because they want to prioritize what sells,” said York. "Most of the time, especially in the past, PlayStation was the big seller. PlayStation was the console to have. It sold more than any other console for the most part."

However, a possible skew towards sales on PlayStation isn't the only reason that the PC version lacks a release window of its own, at least according to York.

"One of the main reasons why a PC port will take so long is because [PCs have] different architecture and different components,” added York. "On a PlayStation and an Xbox, each one of those has one graphics card, and [...] it’s the same architecture inside the box as every single PlayStation that’s shipped to millions of people. But when it comes to a PC, every single person has a different PC."

In practice, this means that a lot more testing is required to ensure that GTA 6 has a stable PC version. "When you’re doing the PC port you have to test things on multiple different hardware [setups], different GPUs. Not just one or two, but 10 or 20," continued York.

It's reassuring to have an explanation as to why GTA 6's releases might be staggered in this way. However, it's worth bearing in mind that none of this is official word from Rockstar.

Given the extreme cultural cache of GTA, it's important to remember that Rockstar is a developer like any other, and must deal with the same technical challenges as everyone else. As for us at TechRadar Gaming, we can't wait to see more of the game.

