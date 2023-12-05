GTA 6 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there’s no word on a PC release

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has now confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be released at some point in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X |S, but made no mention of a PC release.

What an evening, huh? For anyone out of the loop, the first trailer for GTA 6 dropped unexpectedly last night (December 4), after it was supposed to be released today (December 5) at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT (which is December 6 at 1am AEDT). However, a leak of the trailer surfaced on social media early, prompting developer Rockstar Games to respond : "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube."

While it wasn’t unveiled under the circumstances that anyone was hoping for, the trailer is an exciting watch and gives us our first look at protagonist Lucia as well as the game’s setting, Leonida State, which is home to fan-favorite location Vice City. The trailer itself didn’t confirm what platforms the game will be releasing on, however - this was only noted in a press release after it was unveiled.

“Rockstar Games [...] is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025,” the press release reads.

While this may be cause for concern to PC gamers , it’s worth noting that except for GTA 1 and 2, all of the previous main series GTA games have been released on PC a while after their console releases. For example, GTA 5 arrived on PC in April 2015, despite releasing on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013. Therefore, it may be that, like in the series’ past, GTA 6 will arrive on PC at a later date. However, with no confirmation of that at the time of writing, PC users are in the dark, at least for now.