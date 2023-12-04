GTA 6 trailer revealed by Rockstar Games with 2025 release

At long last, Rockstar Games has revealed the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 , 22 months after the developer officially announced the game’s development - and notably a day earlier than it was supposed to be unveiled.

Fans have finally been given their first official glimpse of the game's protagonist, Lucia, as well as the classic fan-favorite GTA location, Vice City, in full unadulterated and glorious detail.

Having last appeared in GTA: Vice City Stories (which first released in 2006), Vice City looks a million miles away from when it appeared on the PSP , PS2, and PS3 , and it's sure to be a treat for both new and long-standing nostalgic fans. You can take a look below.

Even before this trailer reveal, GTA 6 has maintained its position as one of the most exciting upcoming games for almost two years. Rockstar first confirmed that “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway” in February 2022. After that, official news was radio silent until November 2023, when the developer stated that it would show the first trailer in early December , bringing us to today - one day earlier than the trailer was supposed to air.

Why the early reveal? Earlier this evening, the trailer was leaked by an anonymous account on social media. In response, Rockstar Games tweeted: "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube."

Now then, all that’s left is for fans to wait for GTA 6 to release. It’s set to launch at some point in 2025, so there's quite a wait before it actually releases, and we still don't know what platforms it will be available on. For now, we'll just have to stay tuned.