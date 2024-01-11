GTA 6 - everything we know so far

When will we hear more on Grand Theft Auto 6? (Image credit: Rockstar Games) We've now received the GTA 6 trailer, a little earlier than expected. In terms of future announcements, we'll likely have to wait until further into 2024 for more details. For now, there's been no official word from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, so it's safe to say that gamers all over the world are absolutely ravenous for concrete details on the next Grand Theft Auto game. For now, Rockstar Games is keeping us primed for new information, having just released the very first GTA 6 trailer.

In terms of upcoming games, GTA 6 looks set to offer perhaps the most detailed open-world we've seen yet, that's if Rockstar Games can continue the success of Grand Theft Auto 5, that is. We now know that we'll be returning to Vice City this time around, a fact that means GTA 6’s story missions could reference some very iconic movies. One thing's for certain, the game is already looking very graphically impressive indeed.

While we wait for more info on Grand Theft Auto 6, you'll find everything that's been confirmed so far in this article. As new details are revealed, we'll be sure to update this page. For now, here's GTA 6's setting, what we know about its protagonist, and all of the latest news and trailers.

GTA 6: cut to the chase

What is it? The next mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series

The next mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series When does it come out? 2025

2025 What can I play it on? PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Who's making it: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 release window and platforms

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 will launch sometime in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. This was revealed in the game's first trailer. Aside from a year, we don't have any other specifics on when the game will come out. We'll have to wait for more info. In terms of a GTA 6 PC release, an ex-Rockstar dev has explained why GTA 6 won't come to PC at launch: 'This stuff is very complicated'

When was GTA 6 announced?

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.February 4, 2022 See more

GTA 6 was announced on February 4, 2022 via the Tweet embedded above. Ultimately, this was just confirmation that Rockstar was indeed working on GTA 6, and no other details were given aside from the fact that the game was in active development.

GTA 6 trailer

The GTA 6 trailer was revealed by Rockstar on December 4, 2023, after it leaked online. The trailer was initially scheduled for release the following day, but timelines were shifted. You can check it out above, in all its sun-drenched glory. It's 91 seconds long, and introduces us to Lucia, one of GTA 6's main protagonists. You'll also get some gorgeous shots of Vice City beaches, bars, and even an alligator

What song is used in the GTA 6 trailer? (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Now that we have the first GTA 6 trailer, we can dig down into what it all means. The song that plays over it is Tom Petty's Love is a Long Road. This teases the themes of the game, which clearly focuses on a couple in love and on the run. Heartbreak and tragedy could be on the cards here, as well as a bit of romance amongst all the shootouts.

GTA 6 is set in Vice City

Grand Theft Auto (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar)

We now know that GTA 6 will be set in the state of Leonida, which encompasses Vice City and beyond. In a newswire post, published just after the trailer, Rockstar describes the area as 'the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet'. We see a fair few shots of Vice City in the debut trailer, but it's still unclear whether other areas will be included at launch.

A Bloomberg report published in 2022 claims that GTA 6's map was much bigger to begin with, encompassing areas based on both North and South America. This was apparently cut back during development, with Rockstar Games shifting and narrowing its focus to Vice City and the surrounding areas. These are likely the swamps and bridges we see in the trailer, based loosely on the Florida Keys.

While this smaller launch map may sound disappointing at first, it's worth digging into other parts of the aforementioned report. Specifically, the fact that GTA 6's map may not remain static post-launch. Apparently, Rockstar plans to update the map with more cities and interior locations after release, mainly to give developers more breathing room and to cut down on overtime while GTA 6 is being worked on. According to Bloomberg, there will be new missions and new map areas added "on a regular basis".

GTA 6 story and playable characters

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer for GTA 6 on December 4, 2023. In it, we're introduced to Lucia, one of the main protagonists of GTA 6. According to the leaked gameplay that popped up online early in 2023, GTA 6 could feature two playable protagonists. This is backed up by what's shown in the trailer, with Lucia and her partner, currently unnamed, shown pulling off robberies together.

In terms of the story, GTA 6 looks set to follow the couple as they attempt to pull off a big score. Aside from that, we know that it'll take place in and around Vice City, and that Lucia has been incarcerated at one point or another. We'll need to wait to hear more on whether GTA 6 will indeed allow players to control Lucia and her partner, but for now, we know a lot more about Lucia than the unnamed man shown in the trailer. Given that they both feature on the game's main title card, it's a good bet that there are indeed two playable characters.

GTA 6 news

Grand Theft Auto (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

First trailer is now out

At long last, Rockstar Games has revealed the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, 22 months after the developer officially announced the game’s development - and notably a day earlier than it was supposed to be unveiled.

Rockstar addresses GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games formally confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that occurred in September 2022 was real. Releasing a statement via Twitter, the team advised this included "early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto." While they didn't comment on particular details spotted in the leak, the team said it's "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared this way."

Crucially, Rockstar's statement advised that the leak shouldn't cause any delays, stating "we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects." Promising an official update to this next game "when it is ready."

GTA 6 suffers huge gameplay leak

In September 2022, Grand Theft Auto 6 saw what was easily one of the biggest leaks in gaming history. Since then, Rockstar and Take-Two have since removed these through copyright strikes.

So there you have it, that's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.