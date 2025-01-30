Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly run at 30FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

According to a former Rockstar developer, GTA 6 could run at 30FPS on consoles

Mike York thinks the studio is "shooting for 30FPS" on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 60FPS on PC

The former dev doesn't think players will get "60FPS raw out the gate on a base console"

A former Rockstar developer has said Grand Theft Auto 6 will be locked at 30FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In a now-deleted Kiwi Talkz podcast episode, Mike York, who previously worked on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 as an animator, shared his thoughts on the next GTA entry and expects the game to run at 30FPS on console (thanks, GamesRadar).

"I don't know if they'll be able to pull off 60fps," York said. "I don't think so. I think they're gonna be shooting for 30fps – and a locked 30fps, meaning it never dips below that.

"They're gonna try to optimize as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever, and I bet you, like, later, once it's on PC, it'll probably get super optimized and changed and new graphics cards that come out and you'll be able to run it at 60fps probably at that time."

When GTA 5 first launched in 2013, the game ran at 30FPS on PS3 and Xbox 360 but later received a 60FPS upgrade when the game eventually came to PS5 and Xbox Series X. If GTA 6 launches locked at 30FPS, we'll likely see a similar boost in performance next-gen.

"I don't think [at the] initial release it'll come out at 60fps unless it's getting those 60fps by [using] an AI upscaler thing like the PlayStation is doing, unless something is coming in and helping it get those 60fps," York added. "I don't think it'll get the 60fps raw out the gate on a base console. PS5, for instance. Maybe PS5 Pro, or whatever, but I still don't think so.

"I don't know what they're doing over there. I don't know how massive this is going to be. But from my experience, they're going to squeeze every little freaking thing they can out of it and then optimize later for 60 frames because it's not as important as just making the game amazing at 30 frames."

GTA 6 is expected to launch in the Fall of 2025, but it's unclear when the potential PC version will be released.