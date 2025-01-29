GTA 5's Trevor wants his character to die in GTA 6: 'It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning... I think that would be cool'

GTA 5's Trevor wants to return for GTA 6 so he can die at the beginning of the game

Steve Ogg thinks it would be "fun" if Trevor appeared and was killed to "pass the torch" on to the next playable character

Although, as far as Ogg is aware, Trevor won't be returning for GTA 6

Steve Ogg, the actor who plays Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5, wants his character to die in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Ogg touched on the possibility of Trevor returning to the popular franchise and even offered his idea of what it could look like.

"It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning," Ogg said, a pitch which seems to be a callback to how Trevor killed GTA 4's Johnny Kleibitz at the start of GTA 5.

However, as far as Ogg is aware, his iconic character isn't returning in GTA 6.

"I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'Hey, thank you.' Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over," he added.

GTA 6 was officially announced in December 2023 alongside a reveal trailer, which confirmed long-time rumors that the game will feature two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

The game is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's no word on a potential PC version just yet, but it is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release, according to Take-Two.

