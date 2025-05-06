Grand Theft Auto 6 looks mind-blowingly beautiful in latest screenshots

The latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is here and it gives us a more than two minutes and thirty seconds worth a footage of the highly anticipated upcoming open-world game.

That might not sound like a lot, but it revealed loads of new details about the GTA 6's central characters, setting, plus dropped a wealth of story hints.

One of the most striking things about the trailer, however, is just how stunning everything looks. GTA 6 might be one of the most beautiful games that I've ever seen, with a level of photo-realism that looks leagues ahead of what other studios have achieved in this current console generation.

Developer Rockstar Games has always been a leader in the visual department, but GTA 6 seems set to take it all to a new level. A message at the end of the trailer reveals that it was all captured on PlayStation 5, which is incredibly promising.

The trailer released alongside a countless new screenshots uploaded to the Rockstar website, which really help showcase the extreme visual fidelity. It's got loads of shots of characters, including our protagonists Lucia and Jason, plus plenty of gorgeous environments.

Here's a gallery of all the latest screenshots in one place.

Jason Duval

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

One of our two protagonists, Jason Duval is an ex-soldier working for a local drug running operation. He has high ambitions, however, spurred on by his lover Lucia.

Lucia Caminos

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The other protagonist, Lucia. An experienced fighter with a rough upbringing, she's just come out of prison and wants to dreams of providing a comfortable life for her mother.

Cal Hampton

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A friend of Jason, conspiracy theorist Cal Hampton lounges around sipping beers and snooping in on the radio comms of the local coastguard.

Boobie Ike

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Prominent Vice City figure Boobie Ike has a sprawling empire of enterprises that ranges from real estate operations to a strip club and recording studio. He's just started a new record label, Only Raw Records.

Dre'Quan Priest

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Gangster turned aspiring music mogul Dre'Quan Priest aims to climb the Vice City scene. He's part of Only Raw Records with Boobie and is trying to raise his profile by finding the next big hit.

Real Dimez

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Bae-Luxe and Roxy, or Real Dimez, are two viral musicians with one successful hit under their belt. They're now working with Only Raw Records to try and replicate that success.

Raul Bautista

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Experienced bank robber Raul Bautista is searching for new crew members for his next big score.

Brian Heder

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Drug runner Brian Heder lets Jason live in one of his houses rent free, provided that he helps with the shakedowns of local businesses and keeps his third wife Lori entertained.

Vice City

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Vice City, one of the major locations in GTA 6. The sunny metropolis was first seen in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and is based on parts of the real-world Miami and Miami Beach.

In addition to the city, the GTA 6 map encompasses parts of the wider state of Leonida.

Leonida Keys

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Inspired by the Florida Keys, Leonida Keys is a beautiful but dangerous archipelago filled with all kinds of strange and unusual characters.

Grassrivers

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Grassrivers are moist and humid swamplands with no shortage of alligators or even more deadly locals.

Port Gellhorn

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A decaying coastal town, Port Gellhorn was once a popular tourist destination. Now it's run-down with a strong criminal presence.

Ambrosia

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

An industrial zone in Leonida, Ambrosia is known for its sprawling sugar refinery. It's also home to a menacing biker gang.