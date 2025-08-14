Food. We all eat it, so it should come as no surprise that video games are absolutely jam-packed with the stuff.

Ever since the earliest arcade games, we’ve been obsessed with recreating all kinds of tasty treats. Whether it’s the delicious pellets that you shove in your face in Pac-Man or the inexplicable Streets of Rage trash can roast chicken, the culinary and gaming worlds have always been closely entwined.

It’s grown into an important mechanic in most survival titles, which often challenge you with the daunting prospect of keeping your virtual self fed and watered, but also crops up in just about any genre. It’s ubiquitous in many of the best RPGs where it serves as an important piece of world building. You might not have even noticed it, but if you boot up your favorite game right now then I guarantee that there is at least a hint of something edible to be found.

Still, not all simulated foodstuffs are created equal. Thanks to modern graphical capabilities, we are in an unprecedented era of incredible-looking in-game food. Just think of that stunning burger from the start of the Resident Evil 2 remake. I don’t think I’ve ever even seen something in real life that looks that delicious.

But how well do you know your Cyberpunk 2077 noodles from your Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Calorie Mate? Find out with my challenging in-game food quiz…

The rules are simple: I’ll show you a screenshot of an in-game food item, and you'll tell me the name of the game that it was taken in.

I’m looking for the names of specific entries here rather than those of the series, but the latter is still okay in cases where the food appears in multiple instalments in the same franchise - because I’m nice like that.

Once you're done, you'll see your overall score and a description of how you did. Feel free to brag in the comments.