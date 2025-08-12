It’s been a month since The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature released, and there’s no doubt in my mind that it’s one of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs yet.

It’s packed with excellent features that can enrich the gameplay experience of all kinds of players, from challenge lovers to life simmers, and though the ailments and luck mechanics can be a little imbalanced at times, there’s a lot to love.

Of course, gameplay is just one part of the package; Create-A-Sim assets are fun and full of whimsy, especially for kids and fairies, but personally, I hadn’t been inspired much by the build-buy items.

However, I’ve had a change of heart since I sat down with interior designer-by-trade, simmer-at-heart Eva Rotky about how she’s been using the pack in her builds, her favorite ways to play, and her creative process in-game. Here’s our full interview…

Eva Rotky Interior designer / Sims YouTuber A Simmer known best for her British architecture-inspired projects and chic interiors, Rotky picked up The Sims 4 for the first time during the COVID-19 lockdown, having played the first three games in the series while growing up. Now a professional interior designer for high-end residential projects, Rotky's YouTube channel features some of her more creative work in the Sims 4.

TechRadar: What is it that drew you to The Sims specifically as a way to exercise that home design itch that you have?

Eva Rotky: I think I quite like the aspect that it's usable; the builds that I create, other people can use. They're not just for aesthetics and pretty to look at; there's real use to it, there’s life – players bring life to the build. I also really like how versatile the build mode is. I think The Sims 4 build mode is the best one so far, and they keep adding to it and making it better. It's been out for over 10 years now, and there's so much stuff that you can build with and let your creativity run free with. That’s so fun and inspiring.

Eva Rotky's Sims 4 Enchanted By Nature treehouse build (Using pre-release software and shaders) (Image credit: Eva Rotky / EA The Sims)

TR: How do you plan out your builds, and what tips would you give players wanting to improve their builds?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ER: My number one tip is always detail, because the more detail you add, the more it comes to life. Otherwise, for people who are just starting to build, it can be really daunting to just sit in front of like a big empty 50 x 50 lot – I know that feeling! I always try and map out where rooms would go, what would go in them, and I like to work with concept imagery, so I have an idea of what I’m trying to create. Also, I find it helpful to map out furniture inside each room, or for some people, it's super helpful to look at floor plans online and see what they like in a house on sale, for example.

TR: We’ll get to Enchanted by Nature shortly, but what are your favorite packs to build with?

ER: I am obsessed with the Castle Estate kit for the exteriors, and another pack that I always go to is Cottage Living for any landscaping. Interiors-wise, I tend to use a lot of the new kits and new packs just because obviously the quality has changed since 2014. Businesses and Hobbies is my style to a T.

TR: And you even created one of the world builds for Businesses and Hobbies, right?

ER: Yes, yes, I'm totally not biased!

TR: Do you ever build with a specific character or Sim in mind?

ER: I try to include as much variety as possible. I don't tend to theme a build in the sense that “this will be a person who only likes books and will never watch TV” or something like that –I would just include as many as possible in terms of activities. I do for kids, they're more themed, but I don't really have personalities in mind, it's more what gameplay do people want regularly, what's new, what can I include.

TR: So, do you spend much time playing your builds?

ER: I go between phases; on Sunday, actually, funnily enough, I picked up gameplay again. Sometimes, I really feel the urge to build, and then sometimes I feel the urge to play.

Building in Enchanted by Nature

FAIRY TREEHOUSE 🧚🏼🌳 | The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature (no CC) - YouTube Watch On

TR: So what are some of the things that you like most about the Enchanted by Nature pack?

ER: It has two build-and-buy styles. There's a whimsical, more fairy-tale and fantasy-esque style in the windows and exterior features, and then it also features more realistic Irish-inspired objects; I like that there's variety in it. With the fantasy objects, all of the little details like the moss on the window sills really bring that fantasy to life. I like how many features they've brought in to make it as whimsical as possible, and that makes fantasy builds so much more fun.

TR: A lot of your builds I saw on YouTube are more rooted in reality; lots of townhouses and apartments, and some that gave me some inspiration for my very messy real-life apartment. How did building in Enchanted by Nature challenge you or push you to design differently?

ER: I think it frees constraints that I put on myself when I build my realistic builds because everything has to look realistic, whereas [with Enchanted by Nature] I was just completely creative and let my imagination run wild, and just imagine how a fairy would live. I don't often do fantasy builds, but when I do, I like to go all out and make them as cute as possible. You can kind of create your own little world and reality, and in that sense, you're not bound by any restrictions.

Eva Rotky's Sims 4 Enchanted By Nature treehouse build (Using pre-release software and shaders) (Image credit: Eva Rotky / EA The Sims)

TR: So, for Enchanted by Nature, you did your treehouse build during your pack preview. Could you tell us a little bit about that process?

ER: For the treehouse build, I only had access to the base game and the new pack. So I had to focus on Enchanted by Nature, and I do quite like that because it also limits how long it will take to build; otherwise, I get overwhelmed with options! It’s also because you can explore every single part of the pack and use as many objects from that pack as possible, and I quite like that. There's so much, from window planters to all the new plants; it just came together really easily. I didn't even really plan; I just had the idea of a tree house.

TR: Are there any packs that you're particularly excited to combine and mix and match with Enchanted by Nature, now that you’ve got access to all of your packs?

ER: I think the Realm of Magic pack would be really fun – they are slightly different styles, but it's still got that whimsical, creative aspect to it. I also think it works well with Cottage Living; you can have your little farm with the gardening features, and then the apothecary skill.

TR: What about your dream pack? What's the missing piece of the puzzle in The Sims 4?

ER: Do you know what I really would like? Hotels. I think hotels would be so fun. I remember The Sims: Vacation, which came with the winter holiday hotels; I was obsessed. In general, I think there's so much already that's out there that’s more modern and in the style I like in terms of build and buy. Businesses and Hobbies was the pack that I wanted before, but now we have that!

Enchanted by Nature offers a bit of something for everyone, it seems, cementing itself as one of the very best Sims 4 Expansion Packs to date, and there's a lot to choose from at this point!

You can check out Eva's full fairytale treehouse build on her YouTube channel, along with the rest of her fantastic projects from The Sims 4.